Prop Firm Killer

Use this EA on your Prop Firm challenge to pass with a copy trader.

Introducing Prop Firm Killer. This powerful EA is designed to help traders conquer the challenges of prop firms and achieve substantial growth in their trading accounts. It utilizes a Pending Position strategy combined with an advanced and secretive trading algorithm, making it a force to be reckoned with in the market.

The strategy employed by Prop Firm Killer incorporates a unique custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels (Price Action), and the proprietary trading algorithm mentioned earlier. Through extensive testing, the EA has successfully passed the stress tests with slippage and commission closely resembling real market conditions. The testing was conducted using real ticks and achieved an impressive 99.9% quality over a 22-year period.

The Expert Advisor also includes an algorithm for slippage control, providing comprehensive control over trading statistics. This functionality ensures that you are protected from any deceptive practices employed by brokers, further enhancing the reliability and transparency of the EA.

With its exceptional performance and track record, Prop Firm Killer is a valuable tool for traders looking to conquer the challenges of prop firms. Experience the power of this expert advisor and unlock the potential for substantial growth in your trading accounts.

PLEASE CHECK THE COMMENTS FOR THE .SET FILE OR PHOTOS DOWN BELOW.

             

  

