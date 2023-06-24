SmartHedging

The Hedger tool is an expert advisor designed for MT4, employing highly advanced hedging techniques to enhance profitability and simplify trading processes.

It assists in initiating a hedging cycle once your trade is projected to incur a loss. Following your manual analysis of technical indicators, our tool aids in determining the appropriate lot size based on your selected risk percentage and account balance. Subsequently, if your position moves unfavorably, this tool initiates hedging strategies to either achieve breakeven or shift the situation in your favor, resulting in profitability.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of its functionality, we recommend watching the accompanying YouTube videos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVBFAUVAlWM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILKmPnxSnNs


IMPORTANT NOTE :

Demo downloads will not work on strategy tester because this is not an automatic robot, please refer to the youtube videos .

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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Grid Hedging (Modular) Introducing Grid Hedging (Modular), the ultimate trading tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience! This expert advisor (EA) is a powerful and versatile system that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting in the trading world, this EA is tailored to adapt to your unique trading style. So, what can this EA do? Grid Hedging (Modular) allows you to trade with a completely modular gri
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selfe defenc
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selfe defenc 2023.06.25 04:41 
 

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