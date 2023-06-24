SmartHedging

The Hedger tool is an expert advisor designed for MT4, employing highly advanced hedging techniques to enhance profitability and simplify trading processes.

It assists in initiating a hedging cycle once your trade is projected to incur a loss. Following your manual analysis of technical indicators, our tool aids in determining the appropriate lot size based on your selected risk percentage and account balance. Subsequently, if your position moves unfavorably, this tool initiates hedging strategies to either achieve breakeven or shift the situation in your favor, resulting in profitability.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of its functionality, we recommend watching the accompanying YouTube videos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVBFAUVAlWM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILKmPnxSnNs





IMPORTANT NOTE :

Demo downloads will not work on strategy tester because this is not an automatic robot, please refer to the youtube videos .

