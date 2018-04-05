Gold Lion XI Scalping L

Introducing TRAD-E-LITE: Your Ultimate Trading Assistant!

Are you tired of manually analysing the markets and executing trades? TRAD-E-LITE is here to assist you! Developed by Gold Lion XI, this expert adviser utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades automatically, saving you time and effort.

Key Features:

  • Trading Time Management: Take control of your trading schedule. With TRAD-E-LITE , you can define specific trading hours based on your preferred time zone. The expert adviser will automatically monitor the markets and execute trades within the specified time frame.

  • Social Media Integration: Stay updated with the latest market insights and updates from Gold Lion XI. 

  • Connect with @GoldLionXI on Twitter to receive real-time analysis and trading recommendations.

Upgrade to TRAD-E and revolutionize your trading experience. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101382?source=Site+Profile



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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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