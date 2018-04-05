Perma Bull UFT

Introducing the MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor with Bull Signal Filter, Customizable Candle Size, Advanced Equity Management, and 1% Entry Price Calculation!



Are you searching for a comprehensive trading solution that combines powerful features and precise entry price calculation? Look no further! Our MetaTrader 5 Export Advisor is designed to provide you with advanced functionalities, enabling you to refine your trading strategy and effectively manage your equity.



The Bull Signal Filter remains a key feature of our Expert Advisor, ensuring that you enter trades only when a strong bullish signal from the previous candle is identified. By filtering out bearish signals, you can focus on high-probability trading opportunities and increase your potential for profitable trades.



In addition, we understand that traders have diverse preferences and risk tolerance levels. With our Expert Advisor, you have the flexibility to specify the minimum size of the previous candle in pips, tailoring the strategy to your individual requirements. Whether you prefer larger candle sizes for stronger confirmation or smaller sizes for quicker entries, our advisor empowers you to adapt it to your unique trading style.



But that's not all! Our MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor introduces an enhanced feature: 1% Entry Price Calculation. With this advanced functionality, the advisor automatically calculates the entry price based on a specified percentage of equity, allowing you to enter trades with precision. This ensures that you maintain consistency in your risk management approach and can adjust your position size accordingly, aligned with your desired 1% entry price calculation.



Furthermore, our Export Advisor includes comprehensive equity management tools. You can set a target percentage of equity, and once that level is reached, the advisor will automatically close all open trades and orders. This advanced equity management feature helps protect your profits and allows you to manage your risk effectively, ensuring that your trading remains disciplined and in line with your desired goals.



Key Features of the MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor:

1. Bull Signal Filter: Identifies and enters trades only on strong bullish signals from the previous candle, increasing your potential for profitable trades.

2. Customizable Candle Size: Specify the minimum previous candle size in pips, tailoring the strategy to your individual preferences and risk tolerance.

3. 1% Entry Price Calculation: Automatically calculates the entry price based on a specified percentage of equity, allowing for precise position sizing and consistent risk management.

4. Advanced Equity Management: Set a target percentage of equity, and the advisor will automatically close all trades and orders when that level is reached, protecting your profits and managing risk effectively.



Elevate your trading experience with the MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. Make informed decisions, optimize your strategy, and manage your equity like a professional trader. Start using our powerful tool today and unlock the potential for greater success in your trading journey!