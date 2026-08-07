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EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations

Mt5 ea 30+ USD I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained

Ninjatrader 8 bot development 30+ USD Hello, I want a simple bot for NinjaTrader8. I need a bot that operates automatically on Nasdaq (NQ/MNQ). Requirements: open buys and sells following a simple trend strategy, configurable stop loss and take profit, risk per trade of 1 to 2% of capital, if it loses 3% in a day, stop trading until the next day. Compatible with backtesting, delivery of the source code and the working bot in NinjaTrader 8. My initial

Professional MT5 / cTrader Expert Advisor Development Project (XAUUSD Gold) 30 - 1000 USD a { text-decoration: none; color: #464feb; } tr th, tr td { border: 1px solid #e6e6e6; } tr th { background-color: #f5f5f5; } Project Overview I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader. The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) . This project is intended for serious

Jona copilot v12 30 - 40 USD Hi, I'm interested in ordering an MT4 trading bot. Before we begin, could you please send me the technical specifications and requirements you'll need? Specifically, I'd like to know: - The trading strategy the bot will use. - The currency pairs or instruments it will trade. - The timeframes it supports. - Risk management features (lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, maximum drawdown). - Whether it

MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30 30 - 3000 USD Hello everybody, I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the

MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USD I have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the

TumiiFX 30 - 20000 USD 1. Use two EMAs: 20 and 50. If EMA 20 is above EMA 50 → uptrend (look for buys) If EMA 20 is below EMA 50 → downtrend (look for sells) 2. Wait for a pullback into the area between the two EMAs. - For buys: price must touch or move between EMA 20 and EMA 50 during the last few candles. - For stils: same idea, but in a downtrend. 3. Entry signal: Buy: a bullish engulfing candle in an uptrend after the pullback

Разработка мультивалютного торгового робота для терминала QUIK (Lua) 200 - 500 USD Ниже представлено готовое, технически выверенное Техническое задание (ТЗ) . Вы можете полностью скопировать этот текст и разместить его на бирже фриланса (например, MQL5.com в разделе «Фриланс» или на Smart-Lab). Данное ТЗ написано на профессиональном языке, понятном разработчикам торговых систем для терминала QUIK (на языке Lua) . ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЕ ЗАДАНИЕ (ТЗ) Разработка мультивалютного торгового робота для терминала