Hello everybody,I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the compiled EA (.ex4/.ex5) and the corresponding set files.

The objective is to optimize or rebuild the EA so it can trade profitably on live accounts while preserving the existing trading strategy as closely as possible. I also want to add an optional enable/disable safety feature that intelligently limits the EA's trading activity to reduce excessive server requests (approximately 2,500 server messages per day) without unnecessarily affecting its execution. The overall goal is to optimize execution, improve order handling, minimize slippage-related losses where possible, and achieve consistent profitability on live accounts that is as close as possible to its profitable demo performance.

If you have experience developing or optimizing HFT, low-latency, or execution-sensitive MT4/MT5 Expert Advisors, I'd be interested in discussing the project with you.



