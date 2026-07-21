FreelanceSections

MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30

MQL4 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules Python Panels and dialog boxes C# Stocks MySQL Collection of data on the internet Data mining Text writing Text translation

Specification

Hello everybody,I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the compiled EA (.ex4/.ex5) and the corresponding set files.

The objective is to optimize or rebuild the EA so it can trade profitably on  live accounts while preserving the existing trading strategy as closely as possible. I also want to add an optional enable/disable safety feature that intelligently limits the EA's trading activity to reduce excessive server requests (approximately 2,500 server messages per day) without unnecessarily affecting its execution. The overall goal is to optimize execution, improve order handling, minimize slippage-related losses where possible, and achieve consistent profitability on live accounts that is as close as possible to its profitable demo performance.

If you have experience developing or optimizing HFT, low-latency, or execution-sensitive MT4/MT5 Expert Advisors, I'd be interested in discussing the project with you.


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 article
2
Developer 2
Rating
(15)
Projects
33
0%
Arbitration
8
25% / 50%
Overdue
14
42%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(4)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
4
50%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(4)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
22%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
22%
Loaded
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(45)
Projects
63
52%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(25)
Projects
31
13%
Arbitration
13
0% / 77%
Overdue
9
29%
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(74)
Projects
73
47%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
3%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
20
Developer 20
Rating
(121)
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
21
Developer 21
Rating
(28)
Projects
34
35%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
6%
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
23
Developer 23
Rating
(298)
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
24
Developer 24
Rating
(611)
Projects
713
33%
Arbitration
45
49% / 42%
Overdue
14
2%
Working
25
Developer 25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
29
Developer 29
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
30
Developer 30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 37 articles, 2 codes
31
Developer 31
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
32
Developer 32
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
33
Developer 33
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
34
Developer 34
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
35
Developer 35
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
36
Developer 36
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
37
Developer 37
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
38
Developer 38
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
39
Developer 39
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
40
Developer 40
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
20
40% / 20%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
41
Developer 41
Rating
(12)
Projects
13
8%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
42
Developer 42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
$30 just for the name of a good EA 30+ USD
> "I am looking for a reliable and profitable Expert Advisor (EA) or trading robot for MetaTrader. The EA should have a proven track record, good risk management, and stable performance in live market conditions. Please share the name of the EA, a brief explanation of how its strategy works, and any relevant performance statistics or backtest reports to help me evaluate it."
MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USD
I have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the
Integrating different point, pip, and tick fractions for xauusd as well as S&P500, asset-translation . 30+ USD
Standby Description . Prop Firm Environment . ( Monitor Execution and Handling Environment Changes as Required ) . Technical Issues . Delete extra lines of code (Clean Code , Folder) . Asset related translation , no need for Logic Alteration
HFT / Latency Arbitrage / Scalper needed 30 - 5000 USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 or MQL4 developer with a strong background in low-latency algorithmic trading, market data integration, arbitrage and execution optimization. The project involves developing a high-performance HFT Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD or US30 on IC Markets that is designed for robust execution in both demo and live environments. The EA may use market data feeds (such as lmax,one zero or
Pine Script Expert Needed – Integrate Supply & Demand Boxes Without Altering Existing Logic 33+ USD
Pine Script Integration Request (Experienced Coders Only) I am looking for a highly experienced Pine Script developer to integrate a Demand & Supply Zone module into my existing indicator. Requirements Keep my current indicator (Rudy) exactly as it is. Do NOT modify, remove, or alter any existing logic, calculations, signals, alerts, or visual elements. Add only the Demand & Supply Zone boxes from a second Pine

Project information

Budget
30 - 3000 USD

Customer

Placed orders11
Arbitrage count0