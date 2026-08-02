MQL5 Indicators Forex
Specification
I need a custom technical indicator that generates an equidistant channel with two specific structural features:
1. Vertical Multi-Intervals: The ability to plot more than 5 parallel, able to allow me to put intervals
2. Horizontal Angle Input: The ability to manually input geometric angle to strictly define the horizontal slope of the channel or allow me to pick two points manually.
i am looking for something like pitchfork indicator that has the above features
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Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0