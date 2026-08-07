MQL5 Indicators
Specification
A volume profile drawing tool for MT5 that generates a histogram of traded volume at each price level over a user-selected segment of the chart, highlighting the Point of Control and Value Area, with colour-coded nodes and push/email/sound alerts when price re-enters the high-volume zone
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
20
15%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
556
41%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
506
23%
Arbitration
60
57% / 25%
Overdue
59
12%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
7
Rating
Projects
12
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
77
58%
Arbitration
6
67% / 17%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
15
Rating
Projects
202
48%
Arbitration
5
20% / 60%
Overdue
2
1%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
267
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Working
Published: 2 codes
18
Rating
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
19
Rating
Projects
566
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Free
Published: 6 codes
20
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
8
38%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
872
48%
Arbitration
29
38% / 17%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
28
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
29
Rating
Projects
7
29%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
4
57%
Free
30
Rating
Projects
20
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
10%
Free
Published: 3 codes
31
Rating
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
32
Rating
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
33
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
20
40% / 20%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
34
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
35
Rating
Projects
33
42%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
9%
Free
36
Rating
Projects
838
61%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
24
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
37
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
38
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
39
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
40
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
13%
Working
41
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
43
Rating
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
44
Rating
Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
45
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 6 codes
Similar orders
Shooter razor 30+ USDMakes it takes trades by it self buy and sell, it must use the higher signals, also when I press stop it must not pick any trades I want it to take trades automatically when I press start also close by it self
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0