FreelanceSections

Volume Profile Fixed Range Indicator

MQL5 Indicators

Specification

A volume profile drawing tool for MT5 that generates a histogram of traded volume at each price level over a user-selected segment of the chart, highlighting the Point of Control and Value Area, with colour-coded nodes and push/email/sound alerts when price re-enters the high-volume zone

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Project information

Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)

Customer

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