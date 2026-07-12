



I want to build a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). This will be based on my own custom strategy.





Here are the project requirements:

1. Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

2. Trading Assets: Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

3. Timeframe: Suitable for multi-timeframe execution (I will specify the exact timeframes in private chat)





4. Core Strategy Setup:

- Buy & Sell Rules: Based on a combination of specific indicators/price action (exact logical rules and screenshots will be shared with the selected developer privately).

- The EA must monitor both Gold and BTC charts simultaneously or be able to run on both assets smoothly.





5. Risk Management Inputs (Must be customizable):

- Lot Size: Fixed lot and percentage-based auto-lot options.

- Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP): Configurable in pips/points.

- Max Daily Drawdown Limit: EA should stop trading if a certain loss percentage is hit.

- Trailing Stop & Break-Even functions.





Please submit your offers with estimated time and cost. Only experienced MQL5 developers with a clean history of building Gold/Crypto EAs should apply.





Thank you.

Hello Developers,