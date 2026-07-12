FreelanceSections

Custom mt5 for gold xauusd and btc

MQL5 Experts Panels and dialog boxes

Specification

Hello Developers,

I want to build a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). This will be based on my own custom strategy.

Here are the project requirements:
1. Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
2. Trading Assets: Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
3. Timeframe: Suitable for multi-timeframe execution (I will specify the exact timeframes in private chat)

4. Core Strategy Setup:
- Buy & Sell Rules: Based on a combination of specific indicators/price action (exact logical rules and screenshots will be shared with the selected developer privately).
- The EA must monitor both Gold and BTC charts simultaneously or be able to run on both assets smoothly.

5. Risk Management Inputs (Must be customizable):
- Lot Size: Fixed lot and percentage-based auto-lot options.
- Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP): Configurable in pips/points.
- Max Daily Drawdown Limit: EA should stop trading if a certain loss percentage is hit.
- Trailing Stop & Break-Even functions.

Please submit your offers with estimated time and cost. Only experienced MQL5 developers with a clean history of building Gold/Crypto EAs should apply.

Thank you.

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Project information

Budget
97+ USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0