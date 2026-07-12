Specification
Hello Developers,
I want to build a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). This will be based on my own custom strategy.
Here are the project requirements:
1. Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
2. Trading Assets: Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
3. Timeframe: Suitable for multi-timeframe execution (I will specify the exact timeframes in private chat)
4. Core Strategy Setup:
- Buy & Sell Rules: Based on a combination of specific indicators/price action (exact logical rules and screenshots will be shared with the selected developer privately).
- The EA must monitor both Gold and BTC charts simultaneously or be able to run on both assets smoothly.
5. Risk Management Inputs (Must be customizable):
- Lot Size: Fixed lot and percentage-based auto-lot options.
- Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP): Configurable in pips/points.
- Max Daily Drawdown Limit: EA should stop trading if a certain loss percentage is hit.
- Trailing Stop & Break-Even functions.
Please submit your offers with estimated time and cost. Only experienced MQL5 developers with a clean history of building Gold/Crypto EAs should apply.
Thank you.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
10
10%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
90
29%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
8%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
20
15%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
111
17%
Arbitration
6
33% / 17%
Overdue
5
5%
Free
Published: 1 code
7
Rating
Projects
29
3%
Arbitration
4
25% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
506
23%
Arbitration
60
57% / 25%
Overdue
59
12%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
34
35%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
6%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
20
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
10%
Free
Published: 3 codes
13
Rating
Projects
77
58%
Arbitration
6
67% / 17%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
14
Rating
Projects
808
49%
Arbitration
74
19% / 51%
Overdue
141
17%
Working
15
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Published: 1 code
16
Rating
Projects
8
38%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
301
76%
Arbitration
13
77% / 0%
Overdue
4
1%
Loaded
18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
13
0%
Arbitration
24
0% / 75%
Overdue
4
31%
Working
21
Rating
Projects
1429
59%
Arbitration
31
81% / 0%
Overdue
10
1%
Free
22
Rating
Projects
446
54%
Arbitration
22
59% / 14%
Overdue
30
7%
Working
23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Rating
Projects
129
25%
Arbitration
24
29% / 54%
Overdue
8
6%
Free
25
Rating
Projects
640
53%
Arbitration
34
62% / 21%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
26
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Rating
Projects
565
35%
Arbitration
81
31% / 44%
Overdue
204
36%
Working
29
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
30
Rating
Projects
3410
68%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
31
Rating
Projects
1006
47%
Arbitration
33
36% / 36%
Overdue
99
10%
Working
Published: 6 codes
32
Rating
Projects
2944
63%
Arbitration
124
44% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
33
Rating
Projects
93
31%
Arbitration
9
22% / 56%
Overdue
5
5%
Working
34
Rating
Projects
16
50%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
35
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
36
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
37
Rating
Projects
83
45%
Arbitration
27
11% / 70%
Overdue
8
10%
Free
38
Rating
Projects
14
43%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
39
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
40
Rating
Projects
838
61%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
24
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
41
Rating
Projects
264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
43
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 75%
Overdue
2
33%
Free
44
Rating
Projects
51
59%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
Published: 5 codes
45
Rating
Projects
289
35%
Arbitration
18
22% / 61%
Overdue
43
15%
Free
46
Rating
Projects
14
43%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
21%
Free
47
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
4
50%
Free
48
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
49
Rating
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
50
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
51
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
52
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
53
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
54
Rating
Projects
18
22%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
22%
Loaded
55
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
56
Rating
Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
57
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
58
Rating
Projects
73
47%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
3%
Free
Similar orders
EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USDDevelop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
Mt5 ea 30+ USDI have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
Iconic Boy 300 - 400 USDAm looking for a bot to trade .so that I can be able to trade and become very successful and make some profit so that I cannot sleep on a empty stomach
Macd Rsi stochastic vwap Bot. I have code. 150 - 300 USDПривіт. Шукаю когось, хто б застосував мій код як бота . Я торгую індексом Aus_200 SFE (не XJO). Бот базується на MACD входу/виходу, RSI, стохастиці та vwap. Як тільки роботу приймуть, мені потрібно внести кілька коректив; однак, нічого суттєвого. Дякую
MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30 30 - 3000 USDHello everybody, I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the
MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USDI have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the
HFT / Latency Arbitrage pepperstone 30 - 5000 USDI am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a high-frequency (HFT) latency arbitrage Expert Advisor for Pepperstone MT5 , using LMAX as the leading price feed. The initial focus will be on US30 (Dow Jones) , and if the strategy proves successful, I want the EA to be easily expandable to additional symbols such as NAS100, GER40, XAUUSD, major forex pairs, and other supported instruments. The EA should
Project information
Budget
97+ USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0