I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a high-frequency (HFT) latency arbitrage Expert Advisor for Pepperstone MT5, using LMAX as the leading price feed. The initial focus will be on US30 (Dow Jones), and if the strategy proves successful, I want the EA to be easily expandable to additional symbols such as NAS100, GER40, XAUUSD, major forex pairs, and other supported instruments.

The EA should continuously monitor real-time prices from both LMAX and Pepperstone MT5. LMAX will act as the leading price feed, while Pepperstone MT5 will be the execution broker. The EA must detect situations where LMAX updates its price before Pepperstone and immediately evaluate whether a latency arbitrage opportunity exists. If the opportunity remains profitable after accounting for spread, slippage, and execution costs, the EA should instantly place the appropriate buy or sell order on Pepperstone MT5 before its price catches up.

For example, if US30 is trading at 44,000 on both LMAX and Pepperstone, and LMAX suddenly moves to 44,010 while Pepperstone is still quoting 44,000, the EA should immediately determine whether the price difference exceeds the configured threshold after considering the current spread and expected slippage. If the trade is valid, it should execute the appropriate order on Pepperstone MT5 with the lowest possible latency. The same logic must work in both directions, allowing the EA to enter short positions when LMAX moves lower before Pepperstone updates its quote.

The EA should initially support US30, but the code should be designed with a modular architecture so additional symbols can be added easily once the strategy has been validated. Speed is absolutely critical, so the system must be optimized to process incoming ticks with minimal delay, minimize processing overhead, and execute orders as quickly as possible.

The developer should have a strong understanding of low-latency trading, execution quality, spread filtering, slippage management, order fills, and broker-specific trading conditions. The EA should avoid entering trades when spreads are too wide, expected slippage would eliminate the potential edge, or market conditions make execution unreliable. It should include configurable parameters such as minimum price difference, maximum spread, maximum slippage, lot size, trading hours, risk management, execution filters, and symbol-specific settings.

I am looking for someone with proven experience developing latency arbitrage, HFT, or other ultra-low-latency trading systems. If you have completed similar projects, please provide examples or explain your experience, particularly with LMAX, Pepperstone MT5, quote synchronization, execution latency, and optimizing Expert Advisors for the fastest possible response times.

If you have the required expertise and can build a reliable, high-performance latency arbitrage EA, please contact me with your proposal, relevant experience, estimated development timeline, and project cost.