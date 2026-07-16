I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a high-frequency (HFT) latency arbitrage Expert Advisor for Pepperstone MT5, using LMAX as the leading price feed. The initial focus will be on US30 (Dow Jones), and if the strategy proves successful, I want the EA to be easily expandable to additional symbols such as NAS100, GER40, XAUUSD, major forex pairs, and other supported instruments.
The EA should continuously monitor real-time prices from both LMAX and Pepperstone MT5. LMAX will act as the leading price feed, while Pepperstone MT5 will be the execution broker. The EA must detect situations where LMAX updates its price before Pepperstone and immediately evaluate whether a latency arbitrage opportunity exists. If the opportunity remains profitable after accounting for spread, slippage, and execution costs, the EA should instantly place the appropriate buy or sell order on Pepperstone MT5 before its price catches up.
For example, if US30 is trading at 44,000 on both LMAX and Pepperstone, and LMAX suddenly moves to 44,010 while Pepperstone is still quoting 44,000, the EA should immediately determine whether the price difference exceeds the configured threshold after considering the current spread and expected slippage. If the trade is valid, it should execute the appropriate order on Pepperstone MT5 with the lowest possible latency. The same logic must work in both directions, allowing the EA to enter short positions when LMAX moves lower before Pepperstone updates its quote.
The EA should initially support US30, but the code should be designed with a modular architecture so additional symbols can be added easily once the strategy has been validated. Speed is absolutely critical, so the system must be optimized to process incoming ticks with minimal delay, minimize processing overhead, and execute orders as quickly as possible.
The developer should have a strong understanding of low-latency trading, execution quality, spread filtering, slippage management, order fills, and broker-specific trading conditions. The EA should avoid entering trades when spreads are too wide, expected slippage would eliminate the potential edge, or market conditions make execution unreliable. It should include configurable parameters such as minimum price difference, maximum spread, maximum slippage, lot size, trading hours, risk management, execution filters, and symbol-specific settings.
I am looking for someone with proven experience developing latency arbitrage, HFT, or other ultra-low-latency trading systems. If you have completed similar projects, please provide examples or explain your experience, particularly with LMAX, Pepperstone MT5, quote synchronization, execution latency, and optimizing Expert Advisors for the fastest possible response times.
If you have the required expertise and can build a reliable, high-performance latency arbitrage EA, please contact me with your proposal, relevant experience, estimated development timeline, and project cost.
Similar orders
I will like to have a dashboard that will simply show in a box the value of awesome Oscillator buy or sell, the buy box can be green when awesome Oscillator is positive while the sell box can be red when awesome is negative. The time frames should be fixed to be weekly, daily and H4. When all boxes of a currency pair is green then it should show it on buy list section by the side and if all boxes are red it should
Automatic buy and sell entries. stoploss (sl) take profit (tp) risk management and adjustable lot size. Adjustable risk percentage per trade. Trailing stop maximum number of open trades. Trading hours filter. Ability to backtest and optimize the strategy. Easy to use settings. The EA should work reliably on mt5 and provide the source code. I want the developer to test the EA and provide backtest results before
I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly
Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
need an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization
Hello… need an MT5 expert advisor that scans up to five user-selected symbols for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns on a chosen timeframe, displays a signal dashboard with pattern strength scores, and automatically enters trades with risk-based lot sizing, fixed stop-loss and take-profit tied to the engulfing candle’s high or low
I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
Requirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with
I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns
Hello, I am looking for someone to Run and Monitor the EA and Signals in the account. Should be able to monitor daily and fix any issue in the signal Copying and EA running. The Settings and configuration to be checked and updated periodically. Should be available to report and update on daily basis. Tell me the cost and your previous experience for the same. Thanks