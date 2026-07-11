Integrating different point, pip, and tick fractions for xauusd as well as S&P500, asset-translation .
Specification
- Standby Description .
- Prop Firm Environment . ( Monitor Execution and Handling Environment Changes as Required ) .
- Technical Issues .
- Delete extra lines of code (Clean Code , Folder) .
- Asset related translation , no need for Logic Alteration .
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Project information
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Deadline
to 15 day(s)
Customer
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Arbitrage count0