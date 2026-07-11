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$30 just for the name of a good EA 30+ USD > "I am looking for a reliable and profitable Expert Advisor (EA) or trading robot for MetaTrader. The EA should have a proven track record, good risk management, and stable performance in live market conditions. Please share the name of the EA, a brief explanation of how its strategy works, and any relevant performance statistics or backtest reports to help me evaluate it."

MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30 30 - 3000 USD Hello everybody, I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the

MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USD I have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the

HFT / Latency Arbitrage / Scalper needed 30 - 5000 USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 or MQL4 developer with a strong background in low-latency algorithmic trading, market data integration, arbitrage and execution optimization. The project involves developing a high-performance HFT Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD or US30 on IC Markets that is designed for robust execution in both demo and live environments. The EA may use market data feeds (such as lmax,one zero or