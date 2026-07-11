FreelanceSections

Integrating different point, pip, and tick fractions for xauusd as well as S&P500, asset-translation .

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules Panels and dialog boxes Product Design Collection of data on the internet Text writing Text translation

Specification


  • Standby Description .

  • Prop Firm Environment . ( Monitor Execution and Handling Environment Changes as Required ) .

  • Technical Issues .

  • Delete extra lines of code (Clean Code , Folder) .

  • Asset related translation , no need for Logic Alteration .


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Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 15 day(s)

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(16)
Placed orders59
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