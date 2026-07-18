I have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index). The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions.

At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the compiled EA (.ex4/.ex5) for testing and analysis.

I am looking for a highly experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer who understands HFT execution, latency, slippage, spreads, order execution, and the differences between demo and live trading environments. Experience developing or optimizing US30 HFT or latency-sensitive Expert Advisors is highly preferred. If you know exactly what I'm talking about and already have a similar EA with source code, or have previously solved this type of issue, that would be perfect.

The objective is to analyze why the EA behaves differently on IC Markets live accounts when trading US30 and determine whether the issues are related to execution speed, slippage, spreads, requotes, order handling, server limitations, or other live-market factors. If possible, I would like the EA modified or rebuilt so it can perform on live accounts as closely as possible to its profitable demo performance.

I would also like an optional Enable/Disable Safety Mode that intelligently limits the EA's trading activity to avoid excessive server requests (approximately 2,500 server messages per day) while preserving the strategy's effectiveness.

If you already have experience with HFT, latency arbitrage, ultra-low-latency execution, or similar US30 Expert Advisors, please let me know what you've worked on and how you would approach solving this problem. Since I do not have the source code, I'm also interested in discussing whether reverse engineering, rebuilding the strategy, or creating a new EA with similar behavior would be the most practical solution.



