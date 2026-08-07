FreelanceSections

EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules Python Panels and dialog boxes C# Stocks

Specification

Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions.
Features
Automatically detect all open positions.
Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit.
Partial Close:
Close X% of volume at the first target.
Move Stop Loss to Break-Even.
ATR Trailing Stop (optional).
Magic Number filter.
Comment filter.
Symbol filter.
Trading session filter.
Retry mechanism for trade operations.
Detailed journal logging.
Low CPU usage.
Inputs
Break-Even distance
Break-Even offset
Partial Close %
Partial Close Trigger
ATR Period
ATR Multiplier
Enable/Disable Trailing
Magic Number
Comment Filter
Deliverables
MQ5 Source Code
EX5
Clean Object-Oriented Code
Comments
User Guide

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Project information

Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 5 day(s)

Customer

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