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Can you help me develope same indicator as this sample on youtube. I need fast response from you experienced developers

C# Indicators Integration Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization C++ C#

Specification

hello could you make me same indicator for ninja ?

if yes for how much and timeline ? thks in advance and please reply me as soon as possible you get my notification


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