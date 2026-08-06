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Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations

Mt5 ea 30+ USD I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained

Ninjatrader 8 bot development 30+ USD Hello, I want a simple bot for NinjaTrader8. I need a bot that operates automatically on Nasdaq (NQ/MNQ). Requirements: open buys and sells following a simple trend strategy, configurable stop loss and take profit, risk per trade of 1 to 2% of capital, if it loses 3% in a day, stop trading until the next day. Compatible with backtesting, delivery of the source code and the working bot in NinjaTrader 8. My initial

Professional MT5 / cTrader Expert Advisor Development Project (XAUUSD Gold) 30 - 1000 USD a { text-decoration: none; color: #464feb; } tr th, tr td { border: 1px solid #e6e6e6; } tr th { background-color: #f5f5f5; } Project Overview I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader. The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) . This project is intended for serious

Need a forex trading algorithm trading robot expert advisor 30 - 100 USD I need a developer that can make my trading strategies into a working perfect EA Robot working on Mt5. Candlestick pattern confirmation through PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, Liquidities, HTF OB

Macd Rsi stochastic vwap Bot. I have code. 150 - 300 USD Привіт. Шукаю когось, хто б застосував мій код як бота . Я торгую індексом Aus_200 SFE (не XJO). Бот базується на MACD входу/виходу, RSI, стохастиці та vwap. Як тільки роботу приймуть, мені потрібно внести кілька коректив; однак, нічого суттєвого. Дякую

Custom alert indicator in NinjaTrader 8 (NinjaScript / C#). Please i need this urgently, THanks 30+ USD I have a technical specification ready for a custom alert indicator in NinjaTrader 8 (NinjaScript / C#). Important clarification: it is NOT an automatic trading bot, it is solely a visual indicator (arrows/lines on the chart) and sound alerts (notifications) based on EMA crossovers and range breakouts (ORB 15m) on lower timeframes for futures (MES). I already have the exact rules written out unambiguously

MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30 30 - 3000 USD Hello everybody, I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the