Specification
Hello, I want a simple bot for NinjaTrader8. I need a bot that operates automatically on Nasdaq (NQ/MNQ). Requirements: open buys and sells following a simple trend strategy, configurable stop loss and take profit, risk per trade of 1 to 2% of capital, if it loses 3% in a day, stop trading until the next day. Compatible with backtesting, delivery of the source code and the working bot in NinjaTrader 8. My initial budget is $30. If the result is good, I will expand the project with new features in a second phase. Please let me know if you can do it, the delivery time, and the price.
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders74
Arbitrage count0