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Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USD Requirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with

Need a forex trading algorithm trading robot expert advisor 30 - 100 USD I need a developer that can make my trading strategies into a working perfect EA Robot working on Mt5. Candlestick pattern confirmation through PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, Liquidities, HTF OB

ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Order Block Expert Advisor with AI for EUR/USD 30 - 100 USD Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) MQL5 Source Code Required Compatible with Exness MT5 both standard and cent accounts/ICMarket accounts Works on EUR/USD only (initial version) ⸻ Objective Develop a fully automated AI Expert Advisor based on ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC). The EA must only execute high-probability trades that satisfy all required conditions before opening a position. The EA must avoid overtrading and

MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30 30 - 3000 USD Hello everybody, I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the

MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USD I have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the