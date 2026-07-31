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Hey guys I need experienced mql5 developer who is able to create EA based to CHOCH (Change Of Character) Advanced Market Structure in H1 and H4 only

MQL5 Indicators Experts Strategy optimization

Specification

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DX_Structure_H1.mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Seu Nome | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Parâmetros de Entrada input string InpSymbol = "DX.F"; // Nome do Ativo input int InpSwingBars = 5; // Barras para confirmar Topo/Fundo (Swing) input bool InpSendAlert = true; // Enviar Alerta na Tela input bool InpSendPush = false; // Enviar Notificação Push (Celular) // Variáveis Globais datetime lastBarTime; double lastHigh = 0; double lastLow = 0; int marketTrend = 0; // 1 = Alta, -1 = Baixa //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { lastBarTime = 0; lastHigh = 0; lastLow = 0; marketTrend = 0; return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { // Verificar se é uma nova barra de H1 datetime currentBarTime = iTime(InpSymbol, PERIOD_H1, 0); if(currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return; // Se for o mesmo período, sai da função // Atualiza o tempo da última barra processada lastBarTime = currentBarTime; // Precisamos de histórico suficiente if(iBars(InpSymbol, PERIOD_H1) < InpSwingBars * 3) return; // Identificar Topo e Fundo anterior baseado em deslocamento double highCheck = iHigh(InpSymbol, PERIOD_H1, InpSwingBars); double lowCheck = iLow(InpSymbol, PERIOD_H1, InpSwingBars); // Inicializa valores na primeira execução if(lastHigh == 0) lastHigh = highCheck; if(lastLow == 0) lastLow = lowCheck; // Preço de fechamento da barra anterior (vela fechada H1) double closePrice = iClose(InpSymbol, PERIOD_H1, 1); // Lógica de Mudança de Estrutura (BOS / ChoCh) if(closePrice > lastHigh) { if(marketTrend != 1) { TriggerAlert("Mundança de Estrutura de ALTA (BOS/ChoCh) em H1 para " + InpSymbol); marketTrend = 1; } lastHigh = highCheck; // Atualiza novo topo } else if(closePrice < lastLow) { if(marketTrend != -1) { TriggerAlert("Mundança de Estrutura de BAIXA (BOS/ChoCh) em H1 para " + InpSymbol); marketTrend = -1; } lastLow = lowCheck; // Atualiza novo fundo } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Função auxiliar para envio de alertas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void TriggerAlert(string message) { Print(message); if(InpSendAlert) Alert(message); if(InpSendPush) SendNotification(message); }

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Project information

Budget
30+ USD
VAT (23%): 6.9 USD
Total: 37 USD
For the developer
27 USD

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