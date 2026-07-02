FreelanceSections

Macd Rsi stochastic vwap Bot. I have code.

MQL5 Experts Scripts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules Python Panels and dialog boxes C# Product Design Collection of data on the internet HTML Data mining

Specification

Привіт. Шукаю когось, хто б застосував   мій код як бота . Я торгую індексом Aus_200 SFE (не XJO).

Бот базується на MACD входу/виходу, RSI, стохастиці та vwap.

Як тільки роботу приймуть, мені потрібно внести кілька коректив; однак, нічого суттєвого.

Дякую


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Project information

Budget
150 - 300 USD
Deadline
to 15 day(s)

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