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A Simple Awesome Oscillator Dashboard 30+ USD I will like to have a dashboard that will simply show in a box the value of awesome Oscillator buy or sell, the buy box can be green when awesome Oscillator is positive while the sell box can be red when awesome is negative. The time frames should be fixed to be weekly, daily and H4. When all boxes of a currency pair is green then it should show it on buy list section by the side and if all boxes are red it should

Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations

An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USD Requirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with

JazzDaBot 30+ USD """ Wick Reversal Strategy — core logic ===================================== Rules (as specified): - Timeframe: 15-minute candles - Entry: candle wick >= WICK_MULTIPLIER x body -> signal candle - long lower wick -> enter LONG at next candle's open - long upper wick -> enter SHORT at next candle's open - Exit: an opposite-direction wick candle forms while in a position - Stop-loss: just beyond the signal candle's

Ninjatrader 8 bot development 30+ USD Hello, I want a simple bot for NinjaTrader8. I need a bot that operates automatically on Nasdaq (NQ/MNQ). Requirements: open buys and sells following a simple trend strategy, configurable stop loss and take profit, risk per trade of 1 to 2% of capital, if it loses 3% in a day, stop trading until the next day. Compatible with backtesting, delivery of the source code and the working bot in NinjaTrader 8. My initial

Professional MT5 / cTrader Expert Advisor Development Project (XAUUSD Gold) 30 - 1000 USD a { text-decoration: none; color: #464feb; } tr th, tr td { border: 1px solid #e6e6e6; } tr th { background-color: #f5f5f5; } Project Overview I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader. The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) . This project is intended for serious

Looking for an Experienced Python Developer – Game Feature Development 200 - 400 USD I'm looking for a skilled Python developer to help expand and improve an existing Python game. The project is already functional, and I need someone who can add new features, improve gameplay mechanics, optimize performance, and maintain clean, well-structured code. Experience with game development in Python is preferred

EA based on 5 mintues timeframe candles 100 - 250 USD { "strategy_name": "M5 EMA Scalper", "timeframe": "M5", "indicators": { "ema_fast": 20, "ema_slow": 50, "rsi": 14, "atr": 14 }, "entry_rules": { "buy": [ "EMA20 > EMA50", "Price closes above EMA20", "RSI > 55" ], "sell": [ "EMA20 < EMA50", "Price closes below EMA20", "RSI < 45" ] }, "risk_management": { "risk_per_trade": 1.0, "stop_loss_atr": 1.5, "take_profit_rr": 2.0