MQL5 Indicators
Specification
An MT5 indicator that combines a smoothed momentum oscillator with a trailing cloud derived from the relative strength index (RSI) and moving average convergence divergence (MACD) to highlight momentum exhaustion and reversal zones, shading the cloud red or green on crossovers and sending push, email, and sound alerts when the momentum line pierces the cloud
Responded
1
Rating
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556
41%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
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342
29%
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36
28% / 64%
Overdue
10
3%
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3
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20
15%
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5
40% / 40%
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4
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90
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24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
8%
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5
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62
23%
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10
20% / 50%
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10
16%
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6
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2
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0
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7
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180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
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8
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0
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0
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0
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9
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264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
10
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0
0%
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0
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Free
11
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5
60%
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0
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0
Working
12
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0
0%
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0
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13
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14
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446
54%
Arbitration
22
59% / 14%
Overdue
30
7%
Working
15
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0
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Published: 1 code
16
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22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
17
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267
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Working
Published: 2 codes
18
Rating
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566
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Free
Published: 6 codes
19
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12
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3
33% / 33%
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Free
20
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Free
22
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23
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89
79%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
2%
Free
Published: 4 codes
24
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0
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Free
25
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8
38%
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1
0% / 100%
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0
Free
26
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872
48%
Arbitration
29
38% / 17%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
27
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553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
28
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134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
29
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5
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0
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Free
30
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92
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
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Free
32
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29
3%
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4
0% / 100%
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5
17%
Free
33
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838
61%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
24
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
34
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8
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
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1
13%
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35
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713
33%
Arbitration
45
49% / 42%
Overdue
14
2%
Working
36
Rating
Projects
552
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
37
Rating
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
38
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Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
39
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0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 6 codes
40
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51
59%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
Published: 5 codes
Similar orders
Shooter razor 30+ USDMakes it takes trades by it self buy and sell, it must use the higher signals, also when I press stop it must not pick any trades I want it to take trades automatically when I press start also close by it self
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0