Specification
[8/4/2026 4:54 AM] DR.HassaN: AI Gold Analysis Web Platform Requirements
Hello,
I would like to build a professional AI-powered web platform dedicated exclusively to Gold (XAU/USD) analysis. This is NOT a trading platform or broker. It is an intelligent analysis platform that provides high-quality trading signals and detailed market analysis.
The platform should have a modern, premium design with my own branding (logo and name) and should compete with the best AI analysis platforms available today.
⸻
Homepage
The homepage should include:
My logo and platform name.
A short introduction about the platform.
Subscribe button.
Login button.
Register button.
Telegram Login (optional).
User Guide.
About Us.
FAQ.
Privacy Policy.
Terms & Conditions.
⸻
AI Dashboard
After login, users should see a professional dashboard displaying:
Market Status
🟢 Strong Buy
🟢 Buy
⚪ Neutral
🔴 Sell
🔴 Strong Sell
with clear colors and a market strength indicator.
⸻
Trading Signal
Each signal should include:
Entry Price
Stop Loss
Take Profit 1
Take Profit 2
Take Profit 3
Signal Success Probability (%)
Confidence Score
Signal Strength (★★★★★)
Signal Time
Signal Status (Active / Expired)
⸻
AI Market Analysis
The AI must explain why it generated the signal instead of simply showing Buy or Sell.
The analysis should include:
Overall Trend
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Order Blocks
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
Break of Structure (BOS)
Change of Character (CHOCH)
Liquidity Analysis
Volume Analysis
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Market Momentum
Trend Strength
Risk Assessment
AI Confidence Percentage
⸻
Support & Resistance
Display the strongest support and resistance levels.
Each level should show:
Price
Strength
Bounce Probability
Number of Historical Reactions
Buy Zone or Sell Zone
Strong / Very Strong Rating
⸻
Market Summary
Display:
Daily Trend
Weekly Trend
Monthly Trend
Momentum
Volatility
Trend Strength
Current Trading Session
Economic News Status
⸻
Scoring System
Display professional scores such as:
Trend Score
Momentum Score
Volume Score
Smart Money Score
Liquidity Score
Overall AI Score (0–100)
⸻
Live Gold Chart
Include a live Gold chart displaying:
Entry Zone
Stop Loss
TP1
TP2
TP3
Support Levels
Resistance Levels
Order Blocks
FVG Zones
Liquidity Areas
⸻
Notifications
Send instant notifications whenever a new signal is generated.
Notification includes:
Buy / Sell
Entry Price
Stop Loss
Targets
Confidence Score
⸻
Signal History
Display previous signals with:
Date
Entry
Exit
TP1 Hit
TP2 Hit
TP3 Hit
Stop Loss Hit
Win/Loss Result
Overall Win Rate
⸻
Contact Page
Create a dedicated Contact Us page including:
Telegram
WhatsApp
Phone Number
Email
Contact Form
Social Media Links
⸻
Subscription System
The platform should offer Monthly Subscription Only.
No yearly or lifetime plans.
Payment methods should support users in Iraq:
Binance Pay
SuperQi
Zain Cash
The system should automatically activate the subscription after successful payment.
Users should also be able to see:
Subscription Start Date
Expiration Date
Remaining Days
Renew Subscription Button
⸻
Admin Dashboard
Create a complete admin panel allowing me to:
Manage users
Manage subscriptions
Send push notifications
Publish news
Edit AI analysis
Add manual trading signals
View statistics
View active subscribers
Monitor revenue
Manage payment methods
Manage contact information
⸻
User Interface
Premium Dark Mode
Modern UI/UX
Fast performance
Mobile responsive
Desktop responsive
Smooth animations
Premium cards
Professional icons
⸻
Most Important Requirement
Signal accuracy is the highest priority.
The AI should only generate a signal when all confirmation conditions are met.
The AI should combine multiple confirmation systems including:
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Liquidity Analysis
Order Blocks
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
Break of Structure (BOS)
Change of Character (CHOCH)
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Volume Analysis
Momentum Analysis
Strong Support & Resistance
Trend Confirmation
High-impact News Filter
[8/4/2026 4:54 AM] DR.HassaN: I prefer fewer signals with much higher accuracy, rather than many low-quality signals.
⸻
Signal Example
🟢 STRONG BUY
Entry Price: 4085.20
Stop Loss: 4077.50
🎯 TP1: 4095.00
🎯 TP2: 4108.00
🎯 TP3: 4122.00
Win Probability: 94%
AI Confidence Score: 96/100
Signal Strength: ★★★★★
AI Reasoning
Strong Bullish Trend
Break of Structure (BOS)
High-Quality Order Block
Fair Value Gap Confirmation
Strong Buy-side Liquidity
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
No High-Impact News Risk
⸻
Final Goal
The goal is to build a premium AI-powered Gold analysis platform that delivers highly accurate trading signals, explains every recommendation in detail, provides professional market analysis, and offers an outstanding user experience. The platform should be recognized as one of the best AI-based Gold analysis websites, focusing on quality, precision, and reliability rather than the number of signals.
Hello,
I would like to build a professional AI-powered web platform dedicated exclusively to Gold (XAU/USD) analysis. This is NOT a trading platform or broker. It is an intelligent analysis platform that provides high-quality trading signals and detailed market analysis.
The platform should have a modern, premium design with my own branding (logo and name) and should compete with the best AI analysis platforms available today.
⸻
Homepage
The homepage should include:
My logo and platform name.
A short introduction about the platform.
Subscribe button.
Login button.
Register button.
Telegram Login (optional).
User Guide.
About Us.
FAQ.
Privacy Policy.
Terms & Conditions.
⸻
AI Dashboard
After login, users should see a professional dashboard displaying:
Market Status
🟢 Strong Buy
🟢 Buy
⚪ Neutral
🔴 Sell
🔴 Strong Sell
with clear colors and a market strength indicator.
⸻
Trading Signal
Each signal should include:
Entry Price
Stop Loss
Take Profit 1
Take Profit 2
Take Profit 3
Signal Success Probability (%)
Confidence Score
Signal Strength (★★★★★)
Signal Time
Signal Status (Active / Expired)
⸻
AI Market Analysis
The AI must explain why it generated the signal instead of simply showing Buy or Sell.
The analysis should include:
Overall Trend
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Order Blocks
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
Break of Structure (BOS)
Change of Character (CHOCH)
Liquidity Analysis
Volume Analysis
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Market Momentum
Trend Strength
Risk Assessment
AI Confidence Percentage
⸻
Support & Resistance
Display the strongest support and resistance levels.
Each level should show:
Price
Strength
Bounce Probability
Number of Historical Reactions
Buy Zone or Sell Zone
Strong / Very Strong Rating
⸻
Market Summary
Display:
Daily Trend
Weekly Trend
Monthly Trend
Momentum
Volatility
Trend Strength
Current Trading Session
Economic News Status
⸻
Scoring System
Display professional scores such as:
Trend Score
Momentum Score
Volume Score
Smart Money Score
Liquidity Score
Overall AI Score (0–100)
⸻
Live Gold Chart
Include a live Gold chart displaying:
Entry Zone
Stop Loss
TP1
TP2
TP3
Support Levels
Resistance Levels
Order Blocks
FVG Zones
Liquidity Areas
⸻
Notifications
Send instant notifications whenever a new signal is generated.
Notification includes:
Buy / Sell
Entry Price
Stop Loss
Targets
Confidence Score
⸻
Signal History
Display previous signals with:
Date
Entry
Exit
TP1 Hit
TP2 Hit
TP3 Hit
Stop Loss Hit
Win/Loss Result
Overall Win Rate
⸻
Contact Page
Create a dedicated Contact Us page including:
Telegram
Phone Number
Contact Form
Social Media Links
⸻
Subscription System
The platform should offer Monthly Subscription Only.
No yearly or lifetime plans.
Payment methods should support users in Iraq:
Binance Pay
SuperQi
Zain Cash
The system should automatically activate the subscription after successful payment.
Users should also be able to see:
Subscription Start Date
Expiration Date
Remaining Days
Renew Subscription Button
⸻
Admin Dashboard
Create a complete admin panel allowing me to:
Manage users
Manage subscriptions
Send push notifications
Publish news
Edit AI analysis
Add manual trading signals
View statistics
View active subscribers
Monitor revenue
Manage payment methods
Manage contact information
⸻
User Interface
Premium Dark Mode
Modern UI/UX
Fast performance
Mobile responsive
Desktop responsive
Smooth animations
Premium cards
Professional icons
⸻
Most Important Requirement
Signal accuracy is the highest priority.
The AI should only generate a signal when all confirmation conditions are met.
The AI should combine multiple confirmation systems including:
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Liquidity Analysis
Order Blocks
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
Break of Structure (BOS)
Change of Character (CHOCH)
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Volume Analysis
Momentum Analysis
Strong Support & Resistance
Trend Confirmation
High-impact News Filter
[8/4/2026 4:54 AM] DR.HassaN: I prefer fewer signals with much higher accuracy, rather than many low-quality signals.
⸻
Signal Example
🟢 STRONG BUY
Entry Price: 4085.20
Stop Loss: 4077.50
🎯 TP1: 4095.00
🎯 TP2: 4108.00
🎯 TP3: 4122.00
Win Probability: 94%
AI Confidence Score: 96/100
Signal Strength: ★★★★★
AI Reasoning
Strong Bullish Trend
Break of Structure (BOS)
High-Quality Order Block
Fair Value Gap Confirmation
Strong Buy-side Liquidity
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
No High-Impact News Risk
⸻
Final Goal
The goal is to build a premium AI-powered Gold analysis platform that delivers highly accurate trading signals, explains every recommendation in detail, provides professional market analysis, and offers an outstanding user experience. The platform should be recognized as one of the best AI-based Gold analysis websites, focusing on quality, precision, and reliability rather than the number of signals.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
21
14%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
3
14%
Loaded
4
Rating
Projects
11
55%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
32
19%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
21
24%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
31
13%
Arbitration
13
0% / 77%
Overdue
9
29%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
5
40% / 20%
Overdue
2
11%
Loaded
Published: 7 articles, 35 codes
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
8
38%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
60
53%
Arbitration
7
86% / 0%
Overdue
2
3%
Free
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
20
15%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Rating
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
25
Rating
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USDDevelop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
WillyFX 30+ USDneed an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization
Forex robot 30+ USDHello… need an MT5 expert advisor that scans up to five user-selected symbols for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns on a chosen timeframe, displays a signal dashboard with pattern strength scores, and automatically enters trades with risk-based lot sizing, fixed stop-loss and take-profit tied to the engulfing candle’s high or low
Mt5 ea 30+ USDI have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USDRequirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with
REWARD! 35 - 200 USDI will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns
Project information
Budget
30 - 300 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders14
Arbitrage count0