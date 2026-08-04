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AI-Powered Gold Analysis Web Platform Development

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

[8/4/2026 4:54 AM] DR.HassaN: AI Gold Analysis Web Platform Requirements

Hello,

I would like to build a professional AI-powered web platform dedicated exclusively to Gold (XAU/USD) analysis. This is NOT a trading platform or broker. It is an intelligent analysis platform that provides high-quality trading signals and detailed market analysis.

The platform should have a modern, premium design with my own branding (logo and name) and should compete with the best AI analysis platforms available today.



Homepage

The homepage should include:

My logo and platform name.
A short introduction about the platform.
Subscribe button.
Login button.
Register button.
Telegram Login (optional).
User Guide.
About Us.
FAQ.
Privacy Policy.
Terms & Conditions.



AI Dashboard

After login, users should see a professional dashboard displaying:

Market Status

🟢 Strong Buy
🟢 Buy
⚪ Neutral
🔴 Sell
🔴 Strong Sell

with clear colors and a market strength indicator.



Trading Signal

Each signal should include:

Entry Price
Stop Loss
Take Profit 1
Take Profit 2
Take Profit 3
Signal Success Probability (%)
Confidence Score
Signal Strength (★★★★★)
Signal Time
Signal Status (Active / Expired)



AI Market Analysis

The AI must explain why it generated the signal instead of simply showing Buy or Sell.

The analysis should include:

Overall Trend
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Order Blocks
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
Break of Structure (BOS)
Change of Character (CHOCH)
Liquidity Analysis
Volume Analysis
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Market Momentum
Trend Strength
Risk Assessment
AI Confidence Percentage



Support & Resistance

Display the strongest support and resistance levels.

Each level should show:

Price
Strength
Bounce Probability
Number of Historical Reactions
Buy Zone or Sell Zone
Strong / Very Strong Rating



Market Summary

Display:

Daily Trend
Weekly Trend
Monthly Trend
Momentum
Volatility
Trend Strength
Current Trading Session
Economic News Status



Scoring System

Display professional scores such as:

Trend Score
Momentum Score
Volume Score
Smart Money Score
Liquidity Score
Overall AI Score (0–100)



Live Gold Chart

Include a live Gold chart displaying:

Entry Zone
Stop Loss
TP1
TP2
TP3
Support Levels
Resistance Levels
Order Blocks
FVG Zones
Liquidity Areas



Notifications

Send instant notifications whenever a new signal is generated.

Notification includes:

Buy / Sell
Entry Price
Stop Loss
Targets
Confidence Score



Signal History

Display previous signals with:

Date
Entry
Exit
TP1 Hit
TP2 Hit
TP3 Hit
Stop Loss Hit
Win/Loss Result
Overall Win Rate



Contact Page

Create a dedicated Contact Us page including:

Telegram
WhatsApp
Phone Number
Email
Contact Form
Social Media Links



Subscription System

The platform should offer Monthly Subscription Only.

No yearly or lifetime plans.

Payment methods should support users in Iraq:

Binance Pay
SuperQi
Zain Cash

The system should automatically activate the subscription after successful payment.

Users should also be able to see:

Subscription Start Date
Expiration Date
Remaining Days
Renew Subscription Button



Admin Dashboard

Create a complete admin panel allowing me to:

Manage users
Manage subscriptions
Send push notifications
Publish news
Edit AI analysis
Add manual trading signals
View statistics
View active subscribers
Monitor revenue
Manage payment methods
Manage contact information



User Interface

Premium Dark Mode
Modern UI/UX
Fast performance
Mobile responsive
Desktop responsive
Smooth animations
Premium cards
Professional icons



Most Important Requirement

Signal accuracy is the highest priority.

The AI should only generate a signal when all confirmation conditions are met.

The AI should combine multiple confirmation systems including:

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Liquidity Analysis
Order Blocks
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
Break of Structure (BOS)
Change of Character (CHOCH)
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Volume Analysis
Momentum Analysis
Strong Support & Resistance
Trend Confirmation
High-impact News Filter
[8/4/2026 4:54 AM] DR.HassaN: I prefer fewer signals with much higher accuracy, rather than many low-quality signals.



Signal Example

🟢 STRONG BUY

Entry Price: 4085.20

Stop Loss: 4077.50

🎯 TP1: 4095.00

🎯 TP2: 4108.00

🎯 TP3: 4122.00

Win Probability: 94%

AI Confidence Score: 96/100

Signal Strength: ★★★★★

AI Reasoning

Strong Bullish Trend
Break of Structure (BOS)
High-Quality Order Block
Fair Value Gap Confirmation
Strong Buy-side Liquidity
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
No High-Impact News Risk



Final Goal

The goal is to build a premium AI-powered Gold analysis platform that delivers highly accurate trading signals, explains every recommendation in detail, provides professional market analysis, and offers an outstanding user experience. The platform should be recognized as one of the best AI-based Gold analysis websites, focusing on quality, precision, and reliability rather than the number of signals.

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