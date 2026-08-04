Specification

[8/4/2026 4:54 AM] DR.HassaN: AI Gold Analysis Web Platform Requirements



Hello,



I would like to build a professional AI-powered web platform dedicated exclusively to Gold (XAU/USD) analysis. This is NOT a trading platform or broker. It is an intelligent analysis platform that provides high-quality trading signals and detailed market analysis.



The platform should have a modern, premium design with my own branding (logo and name) and should compete with the best AI analysis platforms available today.



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Homepage



The homepage should include:



My logo and platform name.

A short introduction about the platform.

Subscribe button.

Login button.

Register button.

Telegram Login (optional).

User Guide.

About Us.

FAQ.

Privacy Policy.

Terms & Conditions.



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AI Dashboard



After login, users should see a professional dashboard displaying:



Market Status



🟢 Strong Buy

🟢 Buy

⚪ Neutral

🔴 Sell

🔴 Strong Sell



with clear colors and a market strength indicator.



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Trading Signal



Each signal should include:



Entry Price

Stop Loss

Take Profit 1

Take Profit 2

Take Profit 3

Signal Success Probability (%)

Confidence Score

Signal Strength (★★★★★)

Signal Time

Signal Status (Active / Expired)



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AI Market Analysis



The AI must explain why it generated the signal instead of simply showing Buy or Sell.



The analysis should include:



Overall Trend

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHOCH)

Liquidity Analysis

Volume Analysis

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Market Momentum

Trend Strength

Risk Assessment

AI Confidence Percentage



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Support & Resistance



Display the strongest support and resistance levels.



Each level should show:



Price

Strength

Bounce Probability

Number of Historical Reactions

Buy Zone or Sell Zone

Strong / Very Strong Rating



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Market Summary



Display:



Daily Trend

Weekly Trend

Monthly Trend

Momentum

Volatility

Trend Strength

Current Trading Session

Economic News Status



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Scoring System



Display professional scores such as:



Trend Score

Momentum Score

Volume Score

Smart Money Score

Liquidity Score

Overall AI Score (0–100)



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Live Gold Chart



Include a live Gold chart displaying:



Entry Zone

Stop Loss

TP1

TP2

TP3

Support Levels

Resistance Levels

Order Blocks

FVG Zones

Liquidity Areas



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Notifications



Send instant notifications whenever a new signal is generated.



Notification includes:



Buy / Sell

Entry Price

Stop Loss

Targets

Confidence Score



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Signal History



Display previous signals with:



Date

Entry

Exit

TP1 Hit

TP2 Hit

TP3 Hit

Stop Loss Hit

Win/Loss Result

Overall Win Rate



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Contact Page



Create a dedicated Contact Us page including:



Telegram

WhatsApp

Phone Number

Email

Contact Form

Social Media Links



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Subscription System



The platform should offer Monthly Subscription Only.



No yearly or lifetime plans.



Payment methods should support users in Iraq:



Binance Pay

SuperQi

Zain Cash



The system should automatically activate the subscription after successful payment.



Users should also be able to see:



Subscription Start Date

Expiration Date

Remaining Days

Renew Subscription Button



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Admin Dashboard



Create a complete admin panel allowing me to:



Manage users

Manage subscriptions

Send push notifications

Publish news

Edit AI analysis

Add manual trading signals

View statistics

View active subscribers

Monitor revenue

Manage payment methods

Manage contact information



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User Interface



Premium Dark Mode

Modern UI/UX

Fast performance

Mobile responsive

Desktop responsive

Smooth animations

Premium cards

Professional icons



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Most Important Requirement



Signal accuracy is the highest priority.



The AI should only generate a signal when all confirmation conditions are met.



The AI should combine multiple confirmation systems including:



Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Liquidity Analysis

Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHOCH)

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Volume Analysis

Momentum Analysis

Strong Support & Resistance

Trend Confirmation

High-impact News Filter

[8/4/2026 4:54 AM] DR.HassaN: I prefer fewer signals with much higher accuracy, rather than many low-quality signals.



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Signal Example



🟢 STRONG BUY



Entry Price: 4085.20



Stop Loss: 4077.50



🎯 TP1: 4095.00



🎯 TP2: 4108.00



🎯 TP3: 4122.00



Win Probability: 94%



AI Confidence Score: 96/100



Signal Strength: ★★★★★



AI Reasoning



Strong Bullish Trend

Break of Structure (BOS)

High-Quality Order Block

Fair Value Gap Confirmation

Strong Buy-side Liquidity

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

No High-Impact News Risk



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Final Goal



The goal is to build a premium AI-powered Gold analysis platform that delivers highly accurate trading signals, explains every recommendation in detail, provides professional market analysis, and offers an outstanding user experience. The platform should be recognized as one of the best AI-based Gold analysis websites, focusing on quality, precision, and reliability rather than the number of signals.



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