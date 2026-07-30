FreelanceSections

MT5 Scalping EA for EURUSD + XAUUSD | RSI + EMA | Auto 1% Risk

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Panels and dialog boxes

Specification

Hello,

I need a custom Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. I am trading from mobile only.

**Account & Style:**
- Capital: $5,000 - $10,000
- Risk: Moderate/Balanced
- Trading Style: Scalping

**Pairs & Timeframe:**
- Symbols: EURUSD and XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5

**Strategy:**
- BUY: RSI(14) < 30 AND Price > 20 EMA
- SELL: RSI(14) > 70 AND Price < 20 EMA
- Only 1 trade per symbol at a time
- No Martingale / No Grid

**Risk Management:**
- Auto Lot Size = 1% risk per trade
- EURUSD: SL 100 points, TP 150 points
- XAUUSD: SL 300 points, TP 500 points
- Magic Number input, default 777

**Required Features:**
- On-chart panel to enable/disable EURUSD, enable/disable XAUUSD
- Inputs for Risk%, SL, TP, Magic, Trailing Stop ON/OFF
- Must work on MT5 build 4000+
- Deliver both .mq5 source code and compiled .ex5 file

Please send backtest report for EURUSD M5 2023-2024 with your bid.
Thank you

Files:

JPEG
CyberArms_Concept--XXXi9nhl_____9conceptart_wcyberpunk_7cybernetic_nmecha_5robot.jpeg
142.8 Kb

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Project information

Budget
30+ USD

Customer

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