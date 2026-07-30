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Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations

Mt5 ea 30+ USD I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained

Iconic Boy 300 - 400 USD Am looking for a bot to trade .so that I can be able to trade and become very successful and make some profit so that I cannot sleep on a empty stomach

Macd Rsi stochastic vwap Bot. I have code. 150 - 300 USD Привіт. Шукаю когось, хто б застосував мій код як бота . Я торгую індексом Aus_200 SFE (не XJO). Бот базується на MACD входу/виходу, RSI, стохастиці та vwap. Як тільки роботу приймуть, мені потрібно внести кілька коректив; однак, нічого суттєвого. Дякую

MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30 30 - 3000 USD Hello everybody, I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the

MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USD I have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the

HFT / Latency Arbitrage pepperstone 30 - 5000 USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a high-frequency (HFT) latency arbitrage Expert Advisor for Pepperstone MT5 , using LMAX as the leading price feed. The initial focus will be on US30 (Dow Jones) , and if the strategy proves successful, I want the EA to be easily expandable to additional symbols such as NAS100, GER40, XAUUSD, major forex pairs, and other supported instruments. The EA should

Custom mt5 for gold xauusd and btc 97+ USD Hello Developers, I want to build a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). This will be based on my own custom strategy. Here are the project requirements: 1. Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) 2. Trading Assets: Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 3. Timeframe: Suitable for multi-timeframe execution (I will specify the exact timeframes in private chat) 4. Core