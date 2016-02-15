Updated MetaTrader 4 Web Platform: Bill Williams' indicators, chart acceleration and three more languages
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The latest version of the MetaTrader 4 Web platform features the full set of Bill Williams' indicators. Six more indicators for technical analysis are now available on the web platform: Alligator, Fractals, Market Facilitation Index, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, and Gator Oscillator.
In addition, we have significantly enhanced the performance of charts with modern WebGL technology. Now, when you run multiple indicators simultaneously, it will not affect the web platform performance. We continue to add more languages: the application interface has been additionally translated into Hindi, Ukrainian and Uzbek.
Stay tuned for more web platform updates!