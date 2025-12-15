How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 61

Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.05 20:00

Doji Candle Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This is interesting indicator which is detecting the Doji in separate window as a histogram with alerts:


  • "Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication."
  • "This is an indicator for chart pattern detection, can detect DOJI candle and draw histogram, with alert message, works for all time frames."

 

Where can I see my purchases?


The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.

 

Welcome,

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
 

Forum Rules

JD4, 2015.07.03 20:12

I thought it would be helpful to have an easy to find spot to see what the rules are on this forum, because there has been some confusion with them before (from me for sure, possibly with other people as well).

(copied from https://www.mql5.com/en/about/rules)

Rules

  1. Please be polite when communicating on this website. Refrain from statements that may offend or insult other users.
  2. Negative discussions of any banking, brokerage and other financial institutions are not allowed.
  3. Any discussions about personal relations between the community members are not tolerated.
  4. Coarse language, advertising messages, spamming and flooding are forbidden.
  5. Repeated violation of the Rules, ignoring moderator's remarks and open disrespect for the website Administration will lead to an account termination.
  6. The website Administration may implement any changes to the Rules it deems necessary.

Hopefully this helps everyone out.


 

Just the other rules:

V. Arbitration Order

  1. If dispute arises between the Customer and the Developer, which cannot be solved without the involvement of a third party, any of the parties may apply to arbitration.
  2. Arbitration of disputes is based only on the Requirements Specification and system comments on the confirmation of each step.
  3. If necessary, outside experts may be involved and additional materials may be requested. The decision of such a necessity is taken by the resource Administration.
  4. The situation in arbitration is discussed and the decision is made directly in the relevant Application.
  5. The decision of the arbitration shall be final and binding both for the Customer and the Developer.
  6. The arbitration may make one of three decisions:
    1. To complete the job in favor of the Developer: 100% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while 90% of this amount is transferred to the Developers account and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "Completed" and the feedback can only be given by the Developer.
    2. To cancel the job in favor of the Customer: 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while the remaining 90% is released; no amount is transferred to the Developer's account and the service commission is 10%. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can only be given by the Customer.
    3. To lay the blame for the situation on both parties and split the money in half: 50% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, with the remaining 50% being released; the Developer receives 40% of the amount specified in the Agreement and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can be given by both parties - the Developer and the Customer.
 
