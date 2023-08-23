Wrapping ONNX models in classes

Introduction

In the previous article, we used two ONNX models to arrange the voting classifier. The entire source text was organized as a single MQ5 file. The entire code was divided into functions. But what if we try to swap models? Or add another model? The original text will become even bigger. Let's try the object-oriented approach.



1. What models are we going to use?

In the previous voting classifier, we used one classification model and one regression model. In the regression model, instead of the predicted price movement (down, up, does not change), we get the predicted price used to calculate the class. However, in this case, we do not have a probability distribution by class, which does not allow for the so-called "soft voting".

We have prepared 3 classification models. Two models have already been used in the article "An example of how to ensemble ONNX models in MQL5". The first model (regression) was converted into a classification model. Training was conducted on a series of 10 OHLC prices. The second model is the classification one. Training was conducted on a series of 63 Close prices.

Finally, there is one more model. The classification model was trained on a series of 30 Close prices and a series of simple moving averages with averaging periods of 21 and 34. We did not make any assumptions about the intersection of the moving averages with the Close chart and among themselves - all patterns will be calculated and remembered by the network in the form of coefficient matrices between layers.



All models were trained on MetaQuotes-Demo server data, EURUSD D1 from 2010.01.01 to 2023.01.01. Training scripts for all three models are written in Python and are attached to this article. We will not provide their source codes here so as not to distract the reader's attention from the main topic of our article.



2. One base class for all models is needed

There are three models. Each differs from others in the size and preparation of the input data. All models feature the same interface. The classes of all models must be inherited from the same base class.

Let's try to represent the base class.

#define PRICE_UP 0 #define PRICE_SAME 1 #define PRICE_DOWN 2 class CModelSymbolPeriod { protected : long m_handle; string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_period; datetime m_next_bar; double m_class_delta; public : CModelSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, const double class_delta= 0.0001 ) { m_handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; m_symbol=symbol; m_period=period; m_next_bar= 0 ; m_class_delta=class_delta; } ~CModelSymbolPeriod( void ) { Shutdown(); } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { return ( false ); } bool CheckInit( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, const uchar & model[]) { if (symbol!=m_symbol || period!=m_period) { PrintFormat ( "Model must work with %s,%s" ,m_symbol, EnumToString (m_period)); return ( false ); } m_handle= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (model, ONNX_DEFAULT ); if (m_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "OnnxCreateFromBuffer error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void Shutdown( void ) { if (m_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { OnnxRelease (m_handle); m_handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; } } virtual bool CheckOnTick( void ) { if ( TimeCurrent ()<m_next_bar) return ( false ); m_next_bar= TimeCurrent (); m_next_bar-=m_next_bar% PeriodSeconds (m_period); m_next_bar+= PeriodSeconds (m_period); return ( true ); } virtual double PredictPrice( void ) { return ( DBL_MAX ); } virtual int PredictClass( void ) { double predicted_price=PredictPrice(); if (predicted_price== DBL_MAX ) return (- 1 ); int predicted_class=- 1 ; double last_close= iClose (m_symbol,m_period, 1 ); double delta=last_close-predicted_price; if ( fabs (delta)<=m_class_delta) predicted_class=PRICE_SAME; else { if (delta< 0 ) predicted_class=PRICE_UP; else predicted_class=PRICE_DOWN; } return (predicted_class); } };

The base class can be used for both regression and classification models. We only need to implement the appropriate method in the descendant class — PredictPrice or PredictClass.

The base class sets the symbol-period the model is to work with (the data the model was trained on). The base class also checks that the EA using the model works on the required symbol-period and creates an ONNX session to execute the model. The base class provides work only at the beginning of a new bar.







3. First model class

Our first model is called model.eurusd.D1.10.class.onnx, which is a classification model trained on EURUSD D1 on a series of 10 OHLC prices.

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.10.class.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_10_class[] class CModelEurusdD1_10Class : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; public : CModelEurusdD1_10Class( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 ) { m_sample_size= 10 ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_10_class)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_10_class : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size, 4 }; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_10_class : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 3 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_10_class : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual int PredictClass( void ) { static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size, 4 ); static vectorf output_data( 3 ); static matrix mm(m_sample_size, 4 ); static matrix ms(m_sample_size, 4 ); static matrix x_norm(m_sample_size, 4 ); matrix rates; if (!rates. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_OHLC , 1 ,m_sample_size)) return (- 1 ); vector m=rates.Mean( 1 ); vector s=rates.Std( 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_sample_size; i++) { mm.Row(m,i); ms.Row(s,i); } x_norm=rates.Transpose(); x_norm-=mm; x_norm/=ms; input_data.Assign(x_norm); if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return (- 1 ); return ( int (output_data.ArgMax())); } };

As already mentioned above: "There are three models. Each differs from others in the size and preparation of the input data". We have redefined only two methods — Init and PredictClass. The same methods will be redefined in other two classes for the other two models.

The Init method calls the CheckInit base class method where a session for our ONNX model is created and the sizes of the input and output tensors are explicitly set. There are more comments than code here.

The PredictClass method provides exactly the same input data preparation as when training the model. The input is a matrix of normalized OHLC prices.







4. Let's check how it works

A very compact Expert Advisor was created to test the performance of our class.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelEurusdD1_10Class ExtModel; CTrade ExtTrade; int OnInit () { if (!ExtModel.Init( _Symbol , _Period )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ExtModel.Shutdown(); } void OnTick () { if (!ExtModel.CheckOnTick()) return ; int predicted_class=ExtModel.PredictClass(); if (predicted_class>= 0 ) if ( PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) CheckForClose(predicted_class); else CheckForOpen(predicted_class); } void CheckForOpen( const int predicted_class) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; if (predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN) signal= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; else { if (predicted_class==PRICE_UP) signal= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } if (signal!= WRONG_VALUE && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol ,(signal== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK ); ExtTrade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,signal,InpLots,price, 0 , 0 ); } } void CheckForClose( const int predicted_class) { bool bsignal= false ; long type= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN) bsignal= true ; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && predicted_class==PRICE_UP) bsignal= true ; if (bsignal && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { ExtTrade.PositionClose( _Symbol , 3 ); CheckForOpen(predicted_class); } }

Since the model was trained on price data until 2023, let's launch the test from January 1, 2023.

The result is displayed below:

As we can see, the model is fully functional.







5. Second model class

The second model is called model.eurusd.D1.30.class.onnx. The classification model trained on EURUSD D1 on a series of 30 Close prices and two simple moving averages with averaging periods of 21 and 34.

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.30.class.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_30_class[] class CModelEurusdD1_30Class : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; int m_fast_period; int m_slow_period; int m_sma_fast; int m_sma_slow; public : CModelEurusdD1_30Class( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 ) { m_sample_size= 30 ; m_fast_period= 21 ; m_slow_period= 34 ; m_sma_fast= INVALID_HANDLE ; m_sma_slow= INVALID_HANDLE ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_30_class)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30_class : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size, 3 }; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30_class : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 3 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30_class : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } m_sma_fast= iMA (m_symbol,m_period,m_fast_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); m_sma_slow= iMA (m_symbol,m_period,m_slow_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (m_sma_fast== INVALID_HANDLE || m_sma_slow== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30_class : cannot create indicator" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual int PredictClass( void ) { static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size, 3 ); static vectorf output_data( 3 ); static matrix x_norm(m_sample_size, 3 ); static vector vtemp(m_sample_size); static double ma_buffer[]; if (!vtemp. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_CLOSE , 1 ,m_sample_size)) return (- 1 ); double m=vtemp.Mean(); double s=vtemp.Std(); vtemp-=m; vtemp/=s; x_norm.Col(vtemp, 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (m_sma_fast, 0 , 1 ,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size) return (- 1 ); vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer); m=vtemp.Mean(); s=vtemp.Std(); vtemp-=m; vtemp/=s; x_norm.Col(vtemp, 1 ); if ( CopyBuffer (m_sma_slow, 0 , 1 ,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size) return (- 1 ); vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer); m=vtemp.Mean(); s=vtemp.Std(); vtemp-=m; vtemp/=s; x_norm.Col(vtemp, 2 ); input_data.Assign(x_norm); if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return (- 1 ); return ( int (output_data.ArgMax())); } };

As in the previous class, the CheckInit base class method is called in the Init method. In the base class method, a session is created for the ONNX model and the sizes of the input and output tensors are explicitly set.

The PredictClass method provides a series of 30 previous Closes and calculated moving averages. The data are normalized in the same way as in training.

Let's see how this model works. To do this, let's change only two strings of the test EA



#include "ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelEurusdD1_30Class ExtModel; CTrade ExtTrade;

The test parameters are the same.

We see that the model works.







6. Third model class

The last model is called model.eurusd.D1.63.class.onnx. The classification model trained on EURUSD D1 on a series of 63 Close prices.

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.63.class.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_63_class[] class CModelEurusdD1_63Class : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; public : CModelEurusdD1_63Class( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 , 0.0001 ) { m_sample_size= 63 ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_63_class)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_63_class : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size}; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_63_class : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 3 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_63_class : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual int PredictClass( void ) { static vectorf input_data(m_sample_size); static vectorf output_data( 3 ); if (!input_data. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_CLOSE , 1 ,m_sample_size)) return (- 1 ); float m=input_data.Mean(); float s=input_data.Std(); input_data-=m; input_data/=s; if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return (- 1 ); return ( int (output_data.ArgMax())); } };

This is the simplest model of the three. This is why the code for the PredictClass method is so compact.



Let's change two strings in the EA again

#include "ModelEurusdD1_63Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelEurusdD1_63Class ExtModel; CTrade ExtTrade;

Launch the test with the same settings.

The model works.







7. Collecting all models in one EA. Hard voting

All three models have shown their working capacity. Now let's try to combine their efforts. Let's arrange a vote of models.



Forward declarations and definitions

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_63Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelSymbolPeriod *ExtModels[ 3 ]; CTrade ExtTrade;

OnInit function

int OnInit () { ExtModels[ 0 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_10Class; ExtModels[ 1 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_30Class; ExtModels[ 2 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_63Class; for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) if (!ExtModels[i].Init( _Symbol , _Period )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnTick function

void OnTick () { for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) if (!ExtModels[i].CheckOnTick()) return ; int returned[ 3 ]={ 0 , 0 , 0 }; for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) { int pred=ExtModels[i].PredictClass(); if (pred>= 0 ) returned[pred]++; } int predicted_class=- 1 ; for ( int n= 0 ; n< 3 ; n++) { if (returned[n]>= 2 ) { predicted_class=n; break ; } } if (predicted_class>= 0 ) if ( PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) CheckForClose(predicted_class); else CheckForOpen(predicted_class); }

The majority of votes is calculated according to the equation <total number of votes>/2 + 1. For a total of 3 votes, the majority is 2 votes. This is a so-called "hard voting".



The test result is still with the same settings.





Let's recall the work of all three models separately, namely the number of profitable and unprofitable trades. First model — 11 : 3, second — 6 : 1, third — 16 : 10.

It seems that we have improved the result with the help of hard voting — 16 : 4. But, of course, we need to look at full reports and test charts.







8. Soft voting

Soft voting differs from hard one in that it is not the number of votes that is taken into account, but the sum of the probabilities of all three classes from all three models. The class is chosen by the highest probability.

To ensure soft voting, some changes need to be made.

In the base class:

virtual int PredictClass( vector & probabilities ) { ... probabilities.Fill( 0 ); if (predicted_class<( int )probabilities.Size()) probabilities[predicted_class]= 1 ; return (predicted_class); }

In the descendant classes:

virtual int PredictClass( vector & probabilities ) { ... probabilities.Assign(output_data); return ( int (output_data.ArgMax())); }

In the EA:

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10Class.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_30Class.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_63Class.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum EnVotes { Two= 2 , Three= 3 , Soft= 4 }; input double InpLots = 1.0 ; input EnVotes InpVotes = Two; CModelSymbolPeriod *ExtModels[ 3 ]; CTrade ExtTrade;

void OnTick () { for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) if (!ExtModels[i].CheckOnTick()) return ; int returned[ 3 ]={ 0 , 0 , 0 }; vector soft= vector ::Zeros( 3 ); for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) { vector prob( 3 ); int pred=ExtModels[i].PredictClass( prob ); if (pred>= 0 ) { returned[pred]++; soft+=prob; } } int predicted_class=- 1 ; if (InpVotes==Soft) predicted_class=( int )soft.ArgMax(); else { for ( int n= 0 ; n< 3 ; n++) { if (returned[n]>=InpVotes) { predicted_class=n; break ; } } } if (predicted_class>= 0 ) if ( PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) CheckForClose(predicted_class); else CheckForOpen(predicted_class); }

The testing settings are the same. In the inputs, select Soft.





The result is as follows.





Profitable trades — 15, unprofitable trades — 3. In monetary terms, hard voting also turned out to be better than soft voting.







Let's look at the result of an unanimous vote, that is, with a number of votes of 3.







Very conservative trading. The only unprofitable trade was closed at the end of testing (perhaps, it is not unprofitable).









Important note: Please be advised that the models used in the article are presented only to demonstrate how to work with ONNX models using the MQL5 language. The Expert Advisor is not intended for trading on real accounts.





Conclusion

In this article, we showed how object-oriented programming makes it easier to write programs. All the complexities of the models are hidden in their classes (models can be much more complex than the ones we have presented as an example). The rest of the "complexity" fit in 45 strings of the OnTick function.

