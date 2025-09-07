The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases - page 5
I get what you are saying, but then...
I click on this link, it throws me to my web browser.PS: The chat feature works fine.
It is nothing to do with Metatrader sorry.
I have installed this copy of Windows less than a year ago and never messed with Internet Explorer settings, simply because I haven't been using this browser for more than 10 years.
You can pretend to help whatever you want, this talk became incredibly futile since the beginning.
The End.
Sergey I admire your patience...
Me too, and that applies to both of you.
This is the problem with the service desk directing people to the forum because they don't want to deal with issues such as this.
People think that the forum is an extension of the service desk and don't appreciate the help that they receive here.
That's true Keith, the funny part is that this 'extorsion' (strong word I know, but you would re-consider if you could see some of my incoming messages) of help continues in private messages too, because most members think that we (moderators) are somehow connected and/or employed by Metaquotes.
It would be nice if Metaquotes paid some attention to the posts in the forum.
It should be absolutely clear to them that there is a problem with the sheer number of people that have difficulty logging in, downloading products, actually paying for products etc.
They should fix things to make it simpler and easy enough for anyone to understand.
I agree and I will report this to admins.
And one more time (for all the users) - if someone is going to report about possible bug (or about possible issue, or about the difficulties to do something, and so on) asking for advice/help/assistance/etc so - read the following post:
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. thread - post #26
Please find some more information (it is for all the users on this thread) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Problem Downloading Items from the Market
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.27 05:55
The service desk is dealing with possible bugs in simple way:
It is what the service desk is replying on Russian forum. And there are a lot of cases when users of the forum proves/confirmed/reproduced some bug, and the service desk is fixing those bugs after that and replying about it on the thread with new beta build of Metatrader issuing (in case of MT5 for example).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Spoils the history of synthetic instruments during an unscheduled terminal overload
Renat Fatkhullin , 08/08/15 2:03 p.m.
How to reproduce your situation?
Sorry, you have not provided any data. Just a general question.
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following: