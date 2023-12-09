my purchased indicator is not showing up in my mt4 terminal in the market tab

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I just purchased an mt4 indicator and clicked to install on my mt4 terminal but it still does not turn up in the market tab after multiple attempts. I am signed in to my mql5 but still not available in my mt4. It is showing on my purchases section though on my mql5 website tab. I have restarted and closed and opened my mt4 terminal multiple times trying to install on my mt4 terminal with no success. Please what do I do?
 
asefia:
I just purchased an mt4 indicator and clicked to install on my mt4 terminal but it still does not turn up in the market tab after multiple attempts. I am signed in to my mql5 but still not available in my mt4. It is showing on my purchases section though on my mql5 website tab. I have restarted and closed and opened my mt4 terminal multiple times trying to install on my mt4 terminal with no success. Please what do I do?

If you are trying to install it on a VPS, take a look at the Journal tab log of your MT4 terminal after you login into your MQL5 account and you click the Market tab >> Purchased.

Some VPS providers are blocked by MQL5.com.

Also make sure that you are logging into your MQL5 account with your asefia login and NOT your email.

 

Did you fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password with MT4?
Your forum login is asefia (because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/asefia

If you filled it so look at Metatrader journal - it should be written something as the following:


It should be asefia (your username) instead of newdigital (instead of my username).

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

If you are trying to install it on a VPS, take a look at the Journal tab log of your MT4 terminal after you login into your MQL5 account and you click the Market tab >> Purchased.

Some VPS providers are blocked by MQL5.com.

Also make sure that you are logging into your MQL5 account with your asefia login and NOT your email.

Thanks for your response. I only have 1 mql5 login and thats what i am logged into. I am running the mt4 directly on my laptop and not a VPS.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Did you fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password with MT4?
Your forum login is asefia (because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/asefia

If you filled it so look at Metatrader journal - it should be written something as the following:

It should be asefia (your username) instead of newdigital (instead of my username).

If you filled Community tab and if it is confirmed in Metatrader journal so go to Purchased tab and find your indicator there (you should see your "Balance: ..." on the right for example:

--------------------

If something is wrong (if you press "Install" and nothing) - go to Metatrader journal once again to see about what was written there.

 

I have been able to get it installed on my MT4 account in my VPS but still don't know why it refuses to install on my other MT4 account on my computer.

Post edited by moderator to remove ALLCAPS

[Deleted]  
asefia #:I have been able to get it installed on my MT4 account in my VPS but still don't know why it refuses to install on my other MT4 account on my computer.
I have edited your post. Please don't write in ALLCAPS. It is considered shouting and rude.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Thanks. Yes. It is fine on the journal section. Its shows activated.

Post edited by moderator to remove ALLCAPS

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I have edited your post. Please don't write in ALLCAPS. It is considered shouting and rude.

Okay. But I would not be shouting and saying thanks at the same time though. I will follow the rules here. Thanks 

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