New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1335: Improvements for Wine/macOS

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, May the 14th, 2021. The new version provides the following changes:

  1. We have significantly optimized platform operation under Wine on macOS and Linux:

    • Fixed display of emails, news, chats, as well as of Signals and Market sections.
    • Fixed refreshing of "Navigator" contents in MetaEditor.
    • Improved display of icons on the toolbar.
    • Fixed chart print commands.
    • Fixed One Click Trading panel display.

  2. Updated DMG package for easy MetaTrader 4 installation on macOS computers. With this package, the platform can be installed similarly to any other application: drag the platform icon to Applications and wait for the installation to complete.

    The updated package includes additional components enabling more stable and faster operation. All package users are strongly advised to reinstall MetaTrader 4 by downloading the latest version from https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/MetaTrader4.dmg

  3. Reduced resource usage by MetaTrader 4 Desktop.
  4. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 
That is very good news, I'm sure many linux users will be delighted, good job!
 

Updated -

MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1335

 
It seems there's a change in importing and calling DLL functions, it's all about concurrency and COM, not sure what has changed but stopped my program and made me revise my DLL source code.
 
It seems there's a change in importing and calling DLL functions, it's all about concurrency and COM, not sure what has changed but stopped my program and made me revise my DLL source code.


Hi

why kind of change in DLL's source code ?

It could be usefull for others.

Thanks

 

Don't do that. Someone searching might find this thread and still be clueless. What was the problem? What solved what?

How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
     When You Ask.
          Follow up with a brief note on the solution.

 

The 1330 build was total useless in Linux 5.9 with WINE 6.x.

Daily 8-10 random crashes.

I hoped the 1335 build will be good. Nope. Very very disappointed. Access violation, see picture.

Files:
pic.png  4 kb
 
I agree, but as you know, Metaquotes doesn't provide details about new builds, but a common sentence:
Fixed errors reported in crash logs...

No issue queue or similar approach.

This makes me unsure about my source code instead of MT.

Anyway I connect to database using ADO 6.0, native C++ DLL, a single thread working without calling ::CoInitialize, in order to avoid balancing ::CoUninitialize, but it stopped working in build 1335, not sure why, but it seems the DllMain entry function is called twice or more which causes invalidating newly created connection pointers which might be accessed concurrently.

My workaround was wrapping ::CoInitialize and ::CoUninitialize as exported DLL function and call it inside MQL, before creating connection pointer and after the pointer is destroyed.
 

Hi All,


I build 1330 19 Mar 2021 everything worked fine for me. I have now updated to build 1335 14 May 2021 and now email notification don't work on Windows 10.

All configuration I have set is the same but everytime I try a test message it has Mail: Test message failed. It worked flawlessly prior to the update.


Does anyone else have the same issue?

Thanks

 

Does the 1335 MacOS version allows the addition of personal indicators and EA to the MT4?  It seems to me that the Windows encapsulation mechasm prevents to make any change to the default configuration.

Thanks for any suggestion

Franco

 

The version that I get when I hit the link above is 1280.  (DMG package)https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/MetaTrader4.dmg  

12
