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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trailing_Stop_Level - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays possible StopLoss levels on the price chart. Levels are shown separately for Long and Short positions. The indicator is similar to Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop, but has a different calculation basis - in percentage.
It has one input parameter:
- Percent - the percentage value of the distance between the Stop line and the Close price.
Calculation:
-
If Close[i] > TSL[i-1] and Close[i-1] > TSL[i-1]TSL[i] = Max(TSL[i-1], Close[i]-loss)
-
If Close[i] < TSL[i-1] and Close[i-1] < TSL[i-1]TSL[i] = Min(TSL[i-1], Close[i]+loss)
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If Close[i] > TSL[i-1]TSL[i] = Close[i] - loss
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If Close[i] < TSL[i-1]TSL[i] = Close[i] + loss
where
loss = Close[i]*Percent/100.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20436
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