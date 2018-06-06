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Indicators

Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator displays possible StopLoss levels on the price chart. Levels are shown separately for Long and Short positions.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Coefficient - distance from the price.

Calculation:

  • If Close[i] < TS[i-1] and Close[i-1] < TS[i-1]

    TS[i] = Min(TS[i-1], Close[i] + loss)

  • Если Close[i] > TS[i-1]

    TS[i] = Close[i] - loss

  • If Close[i] < TS[i-1]

    TS[i] = Close[i] + loss

where

loss = Coeff*WMA(Diff, Period),
WMA - Wilder Exponential Moving Average,
Diff[i] = Max(HiLo, Href, Lref),
HiLo[i] = Min(High[i] - Low[i], MVA(High - Low, Period))

  • If Low[i]<=High[i-1]

    Href[i] = High[i] - Close[i-1]

  • If Low[i]>High[i-1]

    Href[i] = (High[i] + High[i-1] - Low[i] - Close[i-1])/2

  • If High[i]>=Low[i-1]

    Lref[i] = Close[i-1] - Low[i]

  • If High[i]<Low[i-1]

    Lref[i] = (Close[i-1] + High[i] - Low[i-1] - Low[i])/2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20423

LSMA LSMA

Least Square Moving Average - a moving average calculated by the least squares method.

ITrendMA ITrendMA

Instantaneous Trendline by J. Ehlers.

Universal 1.64 Universal 1.64

Universal trailing of positions and pending orders.

PVI_Smoothed PVI_Smoothed

Smoothed Positive Volume Index