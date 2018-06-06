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Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays possible StopLoss levels on the price chart. Levels are shown separately for Long and Short positions.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Coefficient - distance from the price.
Calculation:
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If Close[i] < TS[i-1] and Close[i-1] < TS[i-1]TS[i] = Min(TS[i-1], Close[i] + loss)
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Если Close[i] > TS[i-1]TS[i] = Close[i] - loss
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If Close[i] < TS[i-1]TS[i] = Close[i] + loss
where
loss = Coeff*WMA(Diff, Period), WMA - Wilder Exponential Moving Average, Diff[i] = Max(HiLo, Href, Lref), HiLo[i] = Min(High[i] - Low[i], MVA(High - Low, Period))
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If Low[i]<=High[i-1]Href[i] = High[i] - Close[i-1]
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If Low[i]>High[i-1]Href[i] = (High[i] + High[i-1] - Low[i] - Close[i-1])/2
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If High[i]>=Low[i-1]Lref[i] = Close[i-1] - Low[i]
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If High[i]<Low[i-1]Lref[i] = (Close[i-1] + High[i] - Low[i-1] - Low[i])/2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20423
LSMA
Least Square Moving Average - a moving average calculated by the least squares method.ITrendMA
Instantaneous Trendline by J. Ehlers.
Universal 1.64
Universal trailing of positions and pending orders.PVI_Smoothed
Smoothed Positive Volume Index