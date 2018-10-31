Very Profitable Heiken-Ashi System - page 7
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AlliHeik - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This is good EA with very simple buy/sell signals.
EA is using the following indicator: Heiken Ashi Smoothed Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The article:
Custom indicator based on Heiken Ashi and aimed to handle swing trades- indicator for MetaTrader 4
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And this indicator may be very interesting for example: 4_time_frame_heiken_ashi_t3_smothed_nmc indicator from this post.
AlliHeik - expert for MetaTrader 5
--------------
This is good EA with very simple buy/sell signals.
EA is using the following indicator: Heiken Ashi Smoothed Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5