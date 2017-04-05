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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Averages rainbow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Plotting up to 256 averages using two color line for each average. Supported average types in this version.
- Simple MA
- Exponential MA
- Smoothed MA
- Linear weighted MA
Usual stuff included too (line styles, colors, weights) and usual set of 22 types of prices.
Averages heatmap
Heatmap of Averages.LRDegrees MT5
Forex indicator for MetaTrader 5 with show double line of linear regression with position degrees and trend alerts.
Smoother std adaptive
Smoother - standard deviations adaptive.Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo)
Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo).