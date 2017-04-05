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Indicators

Averages rainbow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Plotting up to 256 averages using two color line for each average. Supported average types in this version.
  • Simple MA
  • Exponential MA
  • Smoothed MA
  • Linear weighted MA

Usual stuff included too (line styles, colors, weights) and usual set of 22 types of prices.
Averages heatmap Averages heatmap

Heatmap of Averages.

LRDegrees MT5 LRDegrees MT5

Forex indicator for MetaTrader 5 with show double line of linear regression with position degrees and trend alerts.

Smoother std adaptive Smoother std adaptive

Smoother - standard deviations adaptive.

Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo) Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo)

Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo).