Volatility quality Stridsman indicator (Thomas Stridsman is the inventor of that indicator, and this version is coded the way how original version is, not like some variations that are commonly used).



This plots 4 value:

fast average

slow average



Volatility quality line (the colored line)

the zone between the volatility quality and the fast average



Color of the line and color of the zone should help finding the current trend.

PS: The fill color and the color of the slope of the volatility quality aren't necessarily the same, so pay attention when it comes to that. Also, Stridsman version is using that "slow" average that is the primary criteria for trend (if the VQ is above slow average, the trend is up, if it is bellow, the trend is down). Colors of VQ in that case can be treated as short term changes in the trend.