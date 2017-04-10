Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Volatility Quality Stridsman - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 16547
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Volatility quality Stridsman indicator (Thomas Stridsman is the inventor of that indicator, and this version is coded the way how original version is, not like some variations that are commonly used).
This plots 4 value:
- fast average
- slow average
- Volatility quality line (the colored line)
- the zone between the volatility quality and the fast average
Color of the line and color of the zone should help finding the current trend.
PS: The fill color and the color of the slope of the volatility quality aren't necessarily the same, so pay attention when it comes to that. Also, Stridsman version is using that "slow" average that is the primary criteria for trend (if the VQ is above slow average, the trend is up, if it is bellow, the trend is down). Colors of VQ in that case can be treated as short term changes in the trend.
Volatility Quality Stridsman (histo).Smoother std adaptive
Smoother - standard deviations adaptive.
High and Low. For levels, you can specify an offset. You can specify the interval (PERIOD_D1) on which to search for levels.Breakthrough_BB
Advisor on the signals of the indicators Bollinger Bands and Moving Average.