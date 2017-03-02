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Autotrade - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- 11303
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Two pending orders (BuyStop and SellStop) are placed with the specified expiration.
Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Operation Start
Placing two pending orders:
Then we expect operation with only one position — if two positions are opened for any reason, both of them should be deleted:
if(total>1)
{
if(count_buy>1 || count_sell>1 || count_buy+count_sell>1)
{
CloseAllPositions(); // Close all positions if anything goes wrong
return; // Exit
}
}
Managing the open position.
First we check if minimum profit is reached. At the same time, the size of bar 1 must be less than "stabilization of points". If the condition is met, close the position and exit.
{
m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());
DeleteOrders(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP);
return;
}
Second check — checking simultaneously if absolute profit or loss is reached. If condition is met, close the position.
{
m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());
DeleteOrders(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP);
}
Results on EURUSD, H1 from 2016.06.01 to 2016.12.21:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17246
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