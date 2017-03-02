Two pending orders (BuyStop and SellStop) are placed with the specified expiration.

Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Operation Start

Placing two pending orders:





Then we expect operation with only one position — if two positions are opened for any reason, both of them should be deleted:



if (total> 1 )

{

if (count_buy> 1 || count_sell> 1 || count_buy+count_sell> 1 )

{

CloseAllPositions();

return ;

}

}

Managing the open position.

First we check if minimum profit is reached. At the same time, the size of bar 1 must be less than "stabilization of points". If the condition is met, close the position and exit.

if (m_position.Profit()>MinProfit && MathAbs ( iClose ( 1 )- iOpen ( 1 ))<=ExtStabilization)

{

m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());

DeleteOrders( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP );

return ;

}

Second check — checking simultaneously if absolute profit or loss is reached. If condition is met, close the position.

if (m_position.Profit()>=AbsoluteFixation || m_position.Profit()<=-AbsoluteFixation)

{

m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());

DeleteOrders( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP );

}

Results on EURUSD, H1 from 2016.06.01 to 2016.12.21: