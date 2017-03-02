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Autotrade - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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11303
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
Autotrade.mq5 (20.44 KB) view
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Two pending orders (BuyStop and SellStop) are placed with the specified expiration.

Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.  

Operation Start 

Placing two pending orders:

Autotrade start

Then we expect operation with only one position — if two positions are opened for any reason, both of them should be deleted:

//--- Control: the EA must work simultaneously with only one position
   if(total>1)
     {
      if(count_buy>1 || count_sell>1 || count_buy+count_sell>1)
        {
         CloseAllPositions(); // Close all positions if anything goes wrong
         return;              // Exit
        }
     }

Managing the open position.

First we check if minimum profit is reached. At the same time, the size of bar 1 must be less than "stabilization of points". If the condition is met, close the position and exit.

               if(m_position.Profit()>MinProfit && MathAbs(iClose(1)-iOpen(1))<=ExtStabilization)
                 {
                  m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());
                  DeleteOrders(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP);
                  return;
                 }

Second check — checking simultaneously if absolute profit or loss is reached. If condition is met, close the position.

               if(m_position.Profit()>=AbsoluteFixation || m_position.Profit()<=-AbsoluteFixation)
                 {
                  m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());
                  DeleteOrders(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP);
                 }

Results on  EURUSD, H1 from 2016.06.01 to 2016.12.21:

Autotrade test 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17246

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