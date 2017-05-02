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Indicators

Renko Level - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Renko Level.mq5 (24.46 KB) view
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The indicator displays the Renko bars on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

The calculation of the nearest border is as follows:

Renko level

For the current price three price levels are calculated:

  • price_ceil
  • price_round
  • price_floor

In this case, the distance between "price_ceil" and "price_round" and the distance between "price_round" and "price_floor" is equal to the size of the "brick". The size of the brick is set in the input parameter "InpSize".

If you want to clearly see the price, then turn on the "Chart in foreground":

Chart in foreground

After that the price will be on top of the "bricks":

Renko level Chart in foreground.png

N Candles v2 N Candles v2

We look for N identical candles in a row. If the found candles bull - we buy, if bear - we sell.

Spread statistics Spread statistics

The average spread for the "averaging period". You can set the background transparency and transparency of the text. CCanvas.

HTH Trader HTH Trader

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