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Renko Level - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays the Renko bars on the MetaTrader 5 chart.
The calculation of the nearest border is as follows:
For the current price three price levels are calculated:
- price_ceil
- price_round
- price_floor
In this case, the distance between "price_ceil" and "price_round" and the distance between "price_round" and "price_floor" is equal to the size of the "brick". The size of the brick is set in the input parameter "InpSize".
If you want to clearly see the price, then turn on the "Chart in foreground":
After that the price will be on top of the "bricks":
We look for N identical candles in a row. If the found candles bull - we buy, if bear - we sell.Spread statistics
The average spread for the "averaging period". You can set the background transparency and transparency of the text. CCanvas.
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