CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Sentiment zone oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13392
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Compared to the original sentiment zone oscillator, this version has several deviations.

The original was described in the May 2012 issue of TASC, Walid Khalil in his article "Exploiting Extremes Sentiment Zone Oscillator" :

The sentiment zone oscillator (SZO) is a leading contrary oscillator that measures the extreme emotions of a single market or share.

It measures and defines both extremes, bullishness (overoptimism) and bearishness (overpessimism), that could lead to a change in sentiment, eventually changing the trend of the time frame under study.

The SZO was devised on the belief that after several waves of rising prices, investors begin to get bullish on the stock with increasing confidence since the price has been rising for some time. The SZO measures that bullishness/bearishness and marks overbought/oversold levels.

But, since the original sentiment zone oscillator is "too nervous", this version introduces several additions :

  • original uses tema for calculation - this version allows 5 types of averages for that
  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average
  • triple exponential moving average (tema)
  • also, in this version, in order to filter the number of signals, you can use price filtering (using the same averages as for calculation). The price filtering has proved to be effective on this indicator and makes it much easier to use for any type of trading.

If price smoothing is not used (price smoothing period set to <=1), then you shall get what is the original sentiment zone oscillator, but the recommendation is to use at least a mild price filtering in order to get any kind of usable signals.


AdxVma trend AdxVma trend

AdxVma trend.

Balance of market power Balance of market power

Balance of market power (using improved Jurik filter for calculation).

QWMA ca QWMA ca

QWMA - the "CA" ("Corrected Average") version

Rsi(oma) with auto Fibonacci levels Rsi(oma) with auto Fibonacci levels

RSI(OMA) with automatic Fibonacci levels.