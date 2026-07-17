How to start with MQL5

New comment
 

This thread discusses MQL5 code examples. There will be examples of how to get data from indicators, how to program advisors ... in general, any questions from beginner to the MQL5 language.


If you are just starting to get acquainted with the MetaTrader 5 terminal, then I can recommend the following threads:

 

This is the question I was asked recently: how to get data from the iBearsPower indicator?

Before showing the code, I’ll start with the main points of working with indicators in MQL5 Expert Advisors:

Step 1: at the global program level, we declare a variable - the handle of the iBearsPower indicator will be stored in this variable.

Step 2: in OnInit () we create the iBearsPower indicator and write the handle to the variable. Note: the indicator is created ONCE in OnInit ().

Step 3: in OnTick () we get data from the indicator


An example is in CodeBase in the code MySystem .

Step 1:

double ExtStopLoss=0.0;
double ExtTakeProfit=0.0;

int    handle_iBullsPower;          // variable for storing the handle of the iBullsPower indicator 
int    handle_iBearsPower;          // variable for storing the handle of the iBearsPower indicator 

double m_adjusted_point;            // point value adjusted for 3 or 5 points
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()


Step 2:

     }
//--- create handle of the indicator iBearsPower
   handle_iBearsPower=iBearsPower(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),Inp_ma_period);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iBearsPower==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iBearsPower indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  m_symbol.Name(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)


Step 3:

   double bulls[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(bulls,true);
   double bears[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(bears,true);
   if(!iBullsPowerGetArray(InpBarCurrent,2,bulls) || !iBearsPowerGetArray(InpBarCurrent,2,bears))
     {
      PrevBars=0;
      return;

     }


Function iBearsPowerGetArray: is used CopyBuffer

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers for the iBearsPower in the array            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool iBearsPowerGetArray(const int start_pos,const int count,double &arr_buffer[])
  {
//---
   bool result=true;
   if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer))
     {
      Print("This a no dynamic array!");
      return(false);
     }
   ArrayFree(arr_buffer);
   int       buffer_num=0;          // indicator buffer number 
//--- reset error code 
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iBearsPower array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index 
   int copied=CopyBuffer(handle_iBearsPower,buffer_num,start_pos,count,arr_buffer);
   if(copied!=count)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBearsPower indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated 
      return(false);
     }
   return(result);
  }
 

How to receive data from indicators from several symbols.

Everything is very simple! First you need to specify the names of the characters in the input parameters. It remains to create handles of indicators on these symbols.

So, the Expert Advisor receives data from the current symbol and from one more symbol ( Symbol 1 ), the averaging period is set in the Bulls Power parameter: 

 //--- input parameters 
 input string    InpSybmol_1 = "USDJPY" ;           // Symbol 1 (non-existent symbol -> parameter is disabled) 
 input int       Inp_BullsPower_ma_period   = 5 ;   // Bulls Power : averaging period


In the field of global program variables, we create two variables - handles of Bulls Power indicators will be stored in them: 

 //--- 
 int      handle_iBullsPower_current ;               // variable for storing the handle of the iBullsPower indicator 

 int      handle_iBullsPower_symbol_1 ;             // variable for storing the handle of the iBullsPower indicator 
 int     m_digits_symbol_1;

m_digits_symbol_1 is an auxiliary variable, it stores the number of decimal places for Symbol 1 .


Creating handles is combined with checking a symbol: if a symbol exists, then we create a handle: 

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 //| Expert initialization function                                   | 
 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 int OnInit ()
  {
 //--- 
   handle_iBullsPower_symbol_1= INVALID_HANDLE ;
   m_digits_symbol_1= 0 ;
   if (m_symbol.Name(InpSybmol_1)) // sets symbol name 
     {
      m_digits_symbol_1=m_symbol. Digits ();
      CreateBullsPower(handle_iBullsPower_symbol_1,m_symbol.Name(), Period (),Inp_BullsPower_ma_period);
     }

   handle_iBullsPower_current= INVALID_HANDLE ;
   if (m_symbol.Name( Symbol ())) // sets symbol name 
      CreateBullsPower(handle_iBullsPower_current,m_symbol.Name(), Period (),Inp_BullsPower_ma_period);
 //--- 
   return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );
  }

Handles are created in the CreateBullsPower function: 

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 //| Create Bulls Power                                               | 
 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 bool CreateBullsPower( int                  &handle,     // handle of the indicator 
                       const      string      symbol,     // symbol name  
                       ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      timeframe,   // timeframe  
                       int                  ma_period   // averaging period  
                      )
  {
   handle= INVALID_HANDLE ;
 //--- create handle of the indicator iBullsPower 
   handle= iBullsPower (symbol,timeframe,ma_period);
 //--- if the handle is not created  
   if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE )
     {
       //--- tell about the failure and output the error code  
       PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iBullsPower indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" ,
                  symbol,
                   EnumToString (timeframe),
                   GetLastError ());
       //--- the indicator is stopped early  
       return ( false );
     }
 //--- 
   return ( true );
  }


It remains to receive data from the indicator in OnTick () (we obtain data using the iGetArray function) 

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 //| Expert tick function                                             | 
 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 void OnTick ()
  {
 //--- 
   string text= "" ;
   double value[];
   ArraySetAsSeries (value, true );
   int buffer= 0 ,start_pos= 0 ,count= 2 ;

   if (handle_iBullsPower_current!= INVALID_HANDLE )
       if (iGetArray(handle_iBullsPower_current,buffer,start_pos,count,value))
        {
         text=text+ "\n" +m_symbol.Name();
         for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++)
           {
            text=text+ " #" + IntegerToString (i)+ "+: " + DoubleToString (value[i],m_symbol. Digits ()+ 1 )+ "; " ;
           }
        }
   if (handle_iBullsPower_symbol_1!= INVALID_HANDLE )
       if (iGetArray(handle_iBullsPower_symbol_1,buffer,start_pos,count,value))
        {
         text=text+ "\n" +InpSybmol_1;
         for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++)
           {
            text=text+ " #" + IntegerToString (i)+ "+: " + DoubleToString (value[i],m_digits_symbol_1+ 1 )+ "; " ;
           }
        }

   Comment (text);
  }


Total:

BullsPower multisymbol

 
Is it possible moving the handle part in OnInit() section into OnTick() section ?
 
budiali:
Is it possible moving the handle part in OnInit() section into OnTick() section ?

Handle MUST be created ONLY ONCE. The most convenient place to create a handle is OnInit ().

 

An example of working with the ZigZag indicator

Code: ZigZag Example.mq5

Pay attention to the extremum search algorithm: if the value in the indicator buffer is not equal to "0.0" and not equal to "PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE" - it means that We have detected an extremum.


The extremum search goes to " ZigZag: how many candles to check back " bars.


Algorithm of work standard: ONCE in OnInit () we create an indicator. 

//---
int   handle_iCustom;                  // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create handle of the indicator iCustom
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Examples\\ZigZag",InpDepth,InpDeviation,InptBackstep);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Next in OnTick (), we make a copy of the indicator data, while using the indicator handle.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   static long counter=0;
   counter++;
   if(counter>=15)
      counter=0;
   else
      return;
//---
   double ZigzagBuffer[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(ZigzagBuffer,true);
   int start_pos=0,count=InpCandlesCheck+1;
   if(!iGetArray(handle_iCustom,0,start_pos,count,ZigzagBuffer))
      return;

   string text="";
   for(int i=0;i<count;i++)
     {
      if(ZigzagBuffer[i]!=PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE && ZigzagBuffer[i]!=0.0)
         text=text+"\n"+IntegerToString(i)+": "+DoubleToString(ZigzagBuffer[i],Digits());
     }
   Comment(text);
  }


The function by which the data is copied indicator:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iGetArray(const int handle,const int buffer,const int start_pos,const int count,double &arr_buffer[])
  {
   bool result=true;
   if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer))
     {
      Print("This a no dynamic array!");
      return(false);
     }
   ArrayFree(arr_buffer);
//--- reset error code 
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iBands array with values from the indicator buffer
   int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,buffer,start_pos,count,arr_buffer);
   if(copied!=count)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated 
      return(false);
     }
   return(result);
  }


Result of work:

An example of working with the ZigZag indicator

Files:
ZigZag_Example.mq5  9 kb
 

An example of working with an OBJ_HLINE graphic object.

Advisor OBJ_HLINE follows price has two parameters: Indent up - indent up from the current price and Indent down - indent down from the top line:

OBJ_HLINE follows price

Advisor's work animation:

OBJ_HLINE follows price

 
my idea to make EA without indicators, just rely on candles and tick movements. so at the beginning of the formation of a new candle, EA will analyze and calculate the tick of the opening price. as many as N_Tick we analyze whether the position is located. if within 10 ticks of the candle formed below the close price, sell if opposite, then buy.

I am beginner at mql programming and am making the code I only have a few problems I encountered, the program for reading ticks does not run completely. please help if anyone can correct the program that I made.

thanks.

void OnTick()
  {
      scanTicks();
         
  }
  
  
bool NewBar(void)
  {
   bool iNewBar=false;
   static double currPeriodProgress=0;

   double lastPeriodProgress=MathMod(TimeCurrent(),PeriodSeconds());

   if(lastPeriodProgress<currPeriodProgress) 
      iNewBar=true;
      currPeriodProgress=lastPeriodProgress;
   return(iNewBar);
  }
  
  
void scanTicks()
   {
            NewBar();
            
            double waktuSekarang;
            
            if(NewBar()==true)
            {
               waktuSekarang=MathMod(TimeCurrent(),PeriodSeconds());
            }
            
            
            MqlTick tick_array[]; 
            
            int copied=CopyTicks(_Symbol,tick_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,0,1);
            // Latest loop
            for(int i=copied-1; i>=0;i--) 
            {
                MqlTick tick = tick_array[i]; 

                //debug
                Print("Bid : ", tick.bid, " Ask : ", tick.ask, " Array ", i);
            }
   }
Files:
analizeTickPerCandle.mq5  2 kb
 

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Temp.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                           http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enum Copy Ticks Flags                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_COPY_TICKS_FLAGS
  {
   info=0,     // COPY_TICKS_INFO
   trade=1,    // COPY_TICKS_TRADE
   all=2,      // COPY_TICKS_ALL
  };
//--- input parameters
input ENUM_COPY_TICKS_FLAGS   InpFlags = trade; // The Copy Ticks Flags: 
input uint                    InpCount = 10;    // The number of ticks that you want to receive 
//---
datetime ExtPrevBars=0;        // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00';
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- we work only at the time of the birth of new bar
   datetime time_0=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),0);
   if(time_0==ExtPrevBars)
      return;
   ExtPrevBars=time_0;
//---
   MqlTick tick_array[];   // Tick receiving array 
//--- Measuring start time before receiving the ticks 
   uint start=GetTickCount();
//--- Requesting the tick history since 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parameter from=1 ms) 
   int received=CopyTicks(Symbol(),tick_array,InpFlags,(ulong)(TimeCurrent()+60),InpCount);
   if(received!=-1)
     {
      //--- Showing information about the number of ticks and spent time 
      PrintFormat("%s: received %d ticks in %d ms",Symbol(),received,GetTickCount()-start);
      //--- If the tick history is synchronized, the error code is equal to zero 
      if(GetLastError()==0)
        {
         int limit=(received>10)?10:received;
         for(int i=0;i<limit;i++)
            Print("Bid : ",tick_array[i].bid," Ask : ",tick_array[i].ask," Array ",i);
        }
      else
         PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",
                     _Symbol,received,GetTickCount()-start,_LastError);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Result:

2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   EURUSD: received 9 ticks in 0 ms
2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   Bid : 1.12343 Ask : 1.1236 Array 0
2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   Bid : 1.12344 Ask : 1.12361 Array 1
2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   Bid : 1.12342 Ask : 1.12359 Array 2
2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   Bid : 1.12343 Ask : 1.1236 Array 3
2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   Bid : 1.12341 Ask : 1.12358 Array 4
2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   Bid : 1.12342 Ask : 1.12359 Array 5
2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   Bid : 1.1234 Ask : 1.12357 Array 6
2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   Bid : 1.12341 Ask : 1.12358 Array 7
2019.08.18 09:29:02.686 2019.03.11 02:00:00   Bid : 1.1234 Ask : 1.12357 Array 8
Files:
Temp.mq5  7 kb
 
Anggono Utomo:

Do not double post!

I have deleted your duplicate post.

 
Keith Watford :

Do not double post!

I have deleted your duplicate post.

Nobody did a double post. I did a post transfer from one topic to another:

123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233343536373839404142434445464748
New comment