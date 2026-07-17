How to start with MQL5 - page 33
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Im confused as to how i can go about accessing a desired candle on a higher timeframe. For example, an array of candle closes for 1 min candles is close[]
CopyRates must be used.
Example:
Result:
CopyRates must be used.
Example:
Result:
I guess i confused you with my question, i use an ea that looks for divergence using Bollinger bands, on a sell trade, the high and the higher high need to close above the Bollinger band , the higher high is the 1st candle i.e close[1], and the high candle can be any candle from close[5] to close[50], for example the high is at close[11] i would like to check to see if that price(close[11]) had crossed Bollinger band on m5 chart as well
Do not rush to answer - carefully study my example.
An example of get values from the iBands indicator
Do not rush to answer - carefully study my example.
How to get iFrAMA indicator data
Code: 'iFrAMA get value.mq5'
Remember - according to the MQL5 style, the indicator handle must be created in OnInit !!!
Example:
Result:
Pic. 1. iFrAMA get value
An example of using 'CopyRates' and 'MqlRates'
Code: 'CopyRates and MqlRates.mq5'
We will use 'CopyRates', the first form of the call:
Call by the first position and the number of required elements
Code:
Result:
Opening and modifying positions:
A simple advisor: there are always two opposite positions in the market
Code: 'Open Two Positions.mq5'
Dear Vladimir,
i want to ask about PostitionCloseBy.
Say BuyStop triggered, it closes Sell Position.. Thanks in advance..