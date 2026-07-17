How to start with MQL5 - page 8
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Simple EA Three iMA
Code: Simple EA Three iMA.mq5
You are making a gross mistake: in MQL5, the work with receiving indicator data is divided into two steps.
Can someone help me plot vertical lines and trend lines on chart based on close of specific candles, like close[10] and close[1], vertical lines on both candles and a trend line connecting them both. Thanks
Here is the code (use Lines of specific candles.mq5)
The code from the help (s) is almost completely used. A little optimization was introduced (to reduce the number of redrawing objects) and a check for the presence of objects was introduced (we check every three seconds: if one of the lines is deleted, we create it again).
Vertical lines are created in 'VLineCreate'. The trend line is created in 'TrendCreate'. Moving vertical lines is done in 'VLineMove', and the trend line is moved by moving anchor points in 'TrendPointChange'.
I'm new here. Do you have any advice how I best evaluate and measure performance between different expert and signals I run after a few weeks?
Read carefully the first post of this thread. You have come to the wrong address.
Here is the code (use Lines of specific candles.mq5)
The code from the help (s) is almost completely used. A little optimization was introduced (to reduce the number of redrawing objects) and a check for the presence of objects was introduced (we check every three seconds: if one of the lines is deleted, we create it again).
Vertical lines are created in 'VLineCreate'. The trend line is created in 'TrendCreate'. Moving vertical lines is done in 'VLineMove', and the trend line is moved by moving anchor points in 'TrendPointChange'.
How would one code heiken ashi candles ? For example using CopyClose to copy to aray close[] and if close[1]>ma11[1] is the logic, how would i go about coding this ?
Specify: Are you asking about what type of program - an advisor or an indicator?
Specify: Are you asking about what type of program - an advisor or an indicator?
i want to use heiken ashi in an expert advisor, confused as to how i get OHLC of heiken ashi
i want to use heiken ashi in an expert advisor, confused as to how i get OHLC of heiken ashi
is heiken ashi an indicator? Where is the link to the indicator?