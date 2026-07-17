How to start with MQL5 - page 39
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An example of get values from the iStochastic indicator
Code: iStochastic get value.mq5
Do not forget the rules: create the indicator handle ONCE in OnInit, use CopyBuffer to get the data.
Result:
Do these codes close the stochastik indicator when the difference between the 2 lines is too large?
Do these codes close the stochastik indicator when the difference between the 2 lines is too large?
The code provided is an example code on how to properly create an indicator and how to get the indicator's value. That is, this is a training code for an Expert Advisor that does ONLY two things: it shows how to create an indicator correctly and how to get the indicator value.
Very Simple Intersection iMA Open Position
(code 'Very Simple Intersection iMA Open Position.mq5')
The example shows how:
Updated script - printout 'ENUM_TIMEFRAMES'
Timeframe in MT5 is a bit field. Printing out 'HEX' values gives an idea of how timeframes are encoded (See timeframe coding from H1 and higher).
Result:
24 -> HEX -> '18'
Simple Trailing
Code: 'Simple Trailing.mq5'
Simple trailing - works on every tick, works both for a losing position and for a profitable position. Works with the current character and only for positions with 'Magic number'
Simple advisor. Always one position. The position is opened with Stop Loss and Take Profit. There are no defenses
Code: 'Stop Loss Take Profit EA.mq5'
Hey, I've been trying to code a simple support and resistance script and I'm having trouble with the following code
I can't figure out what I'm doing wrong, but it doesn't return true.
Yes, Fractals can contain '0.0' or 'EMPTY_VALUE'. Example:
Code: 'iFractals.mq5'
Result: