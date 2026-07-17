How to start with MQL5 - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 3): Mastering the Core Elements of MQL5
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 4): Mastering Structures, Classes, and Time Functions
Welcome to Part Four of our MQL5 journey! As we delve into the simplicity of structures, classes, and time functions, our focus is on making complex concepts more approachable. The goal remains the same: to create an inclusive space where the language of MQL5 becomes accessible to all. Remember, your questions are not just welcomed but encouraged; they pave the way for clarity and understanding. Let's continue our exploration together, ensuring that the path to mastering MQL5 is not only educational but also enjoyable.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 5): A Beginner's Guide to Array Functions in MQL5
Part 5 of our series will introduce you to the fascinating world of MQL5, designed especially for complete novices looking for a gentle introduction to the intricacies of array functions. This section aims to dismantle the misconceptions that are frequently associated with array functions, guaranteeing that each line of code is not only understood but comprehended thoroughly. Regardless of prior coding experience, I sincerely believe that everyone should have the opportunity to learn about the MQL5 language, which is why I will always be committed to creating an inclusive environment.
In this article, simplicity and clarity are the primary themes. I want to serve as a conduit for people who are curious about coding and the uncharted territory of it. Though they can be confusing at first, I intend to walk you through each array function one line at a time so that you have a fun and educational learning experience. Together, we will solve the puzzles surrounding array functions and equip you with the knowledge necessary to successfully negotiate the complex world of algorithmic trading. This isn't just an article—it's an invitation to go on an amazing journey of coding transformation.
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part I): Getting started with programming
I sometimes receive private messages from those who want to learn how to create their own Expert Advisors or indicators. Although there is a lot of material on this site and on the Internet in general, including very good resources with examples, beginners still need help. Some users seek more consistency in presentation, others require clarity or something else. Sometimes users ask: "Add comments to the code of a working Expert Advisor, I will understand everything and make the same one myself!" But, after they see a hundred lines of code, they get scared, confused and give up the idea. Instead, they say: "Better create an Expert Advisor for me."
Anyway, there are people who still want to "understand everything". This is when a step-by-step guide, explaining things from simple to complex, may come in handy. Well, users can't find such a step-by-step guide for the MQL5 language.
I am starting this series of articles specifically for beginners, for those who are encountering programming for the first time and are willing to learn it. These articles are intended for traders who no longer want to depend on programmers and wish to understand how everything works. The articles offer consistent and detailed information, with pictures and examples, guiding readers to the level of "MQL5 language proficiency".
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 6): A Beginner's Guide to Array Functions in MQL5
Custom Indicators (Part 1): A Step-by-Step Introductory Guide to Developing Simple Custom Indicators in MQL5
In this article series, we'll explore how MQL5 indicators are created, customized, and utilized to enhance trading strategies in MetaTrader 5. From basic indicator logic to advanced customization options, we'll cover the basics and gradually move deeper into the more advanced concepts of indicator development as we progress with the article series. The main aim of this article series is to empower you to create your own MQL5 custom indicators tailored to your trading preferences and goals.
hey Vladimir,
i just started with coding, learn from you and try to code and make sense from it. However i still have few errors i do not understand,
the error from line 125, 131 and 147 (please see attachment). Hope you can tell me what i did wrong
You tried to compile MT4 code with a MT5 compiler. Translate your code.
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020)
MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors - MQL5 Articles (2010)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 7): Beginner's Guide to Building Expert Advisors and Utilizing AI-Generated Code in MQL5
The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence in today's technological landscape has sparked discussions regarding the future of coding. Some argue that code produced by AI could replace the need for conventional coding knowledge. But nothing could be further from reality than this. This article seeks to dispel this myth and highlight the importance of knowing how to code. We're going to reveal ways you can incorporate AI-generated code into our programming projects in a seamless way so that it complements rather than replaces our skills. So, let's get started and utilize MQL5 programming fully without any delay. Prepare to apply theory to real-world situations, and let's work some magic!
In this article, we will cover the following topics: