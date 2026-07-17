How to start with MQL5 - page 23
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what's wrong? show your idea in the form of a picture
Screenshot
Thanks for the clarifying drawing. Another question: should the intersection of the price and the iMA indicator be checked on the '0' or '1' bar?
Thanks for the clarifying drawing. Another question: should the intersection of the price and the iMA indicator be checked on the '0' or '1' bar?
At bar 0, current bid or ask prices should equal indicator value depending on buy or sell
I understood you. I just warn you right away: never use the "price is equal to the indicator value" condition. Use the "price crossed the indicator" condition.
The code will be a little later ...
Close a position at the intersection of the price and iMA
Code 'Close a position at the intersection of the price and iMA.mq5'
I want to find out what the chart ID of a specific symbol and timeframe is, how would I go about doing that ?
ChartID is a chart identifier and there is no relationship with a symbol or timeframe. If there is a graph, then it has an identifier.
ChartID is a chart identifier and there is no relationship with a symbol or timeframe. If there is a graph, then it has an identifier.
Oh, I see
thank you.
But you brought this code in previous pages.
Oh, maybe I didnt fully explain what I meant. I dont search the history for closed positions.
I want to find the openprice of the last position that is still open and take another position or positions according to its price.
Here you are
I have tried to ask this on another article but it seems that no one was able to answer it. I will be using 2 bollinger bands. 2.5 and 1.0 deviations, i will check if the close of the first candle is above the 2.5 bollinger band and i have set a loop going from 5 to 50. This loop will check if any of the closes from close[5] to close[5] is above the 2.5 bollinger band. The part im having a hard time trying to put are these 2 conditions
1. All the candles between close[1] and candle loop 5-50 must be above a certain bollinger band deviation.
2. Atleast one candle should be below a certain level
I'll give an example with a picture below
You can see here close[1] is above 2.5 bollinger band and running through the candle loop we see that close[23] closes above 2.5 band. The blue bollinger band is a 1.0 deviation and as you can see in the picture all the candles from close[1] to close[23] are above lower 1.0 band and atleast one candle closes below 1.0 upper band
Please help with this