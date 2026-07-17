How to start with MQL5 - page 23

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Vladimir Karputov:
what's wrong?  show your idea in the form of a picture

Screenshot

Screenshot___1

Files:
Screenshot_.png  19 kb
 
GeorgeReji :

Thanks for the clarifying drawing. Another question: should the intersection of the price and the iMA indicator be checked on the '0' or '1' bar?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Thanks for the clarifying drawing. Another question: should the intersection of the price and the iMA indicator be checked on the '0' or '1' bar?

At bar 0, current bid or ask prices should equal indicator value depending on buy or sell
 
GeorgeReji :
At bar 0, current bid or ask prices should equal indicator value depending on buy or sell

I understood you. I just warn you right away: never use the "price is equal to the indicator value" condition. Use the "price crossed the indicator" condition.

The code will be a little later ...

 

Close a position at the intersection of the price and iMA

Code 'Close a position at the intersection of the price and iMA.mq5'

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|    Close a position at the intersection of the price and iMA.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov"
#property version   "1.000"
/*
   barabashkakvn Trading engine 3.154
*/
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
//---
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // object of CPositionInfo class
CTrade         m_trade;                      // object of CTrade class
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // object of CSymbolInfo class

//--- input parameters
input group             "MA Fast"
input int                  Inp_MA_ma_period     = 10;          // MA: averaging period
input int                  Inp_MA_ma_shift      = 0;           // MA: horizontal shift
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       Inp_MA_ma_method     = MODE_EMA;    // MA: smoothing type
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_MA_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE; // MA: type of price
input group             "Additional features"
input bool     InpPrintLog          = false;       // Print log
input uchar    InpFreezeCoefficient = 1;           // Coefficient (if Freeze==0 Or StopsLevels==0)
input ulong    InpDeviation         = 10;          // Deviation, in Points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points)
input ulong    InpMagic             = 300;         // Magic number
//---
int      handle_iMA;                            // variable for storing the handle of the iMA indicator

bool     m_need_close_buy           = false;    // close all buy positions
bool     m_need_close_sell          = false;    // close all sell positions
bool     m_init_error               = false;    // error on InInit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- forced initialization of variables
   m_need_close_buy           = false;    // close all buy positions
   m_need_close_sell          = false;    // close all sell positions
   m_init_error               = false;    // error on InInit
//---
   ResetLastError();
   if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation);
//--- create handle of the indicator iMA
   handle_iMA=iMA(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),Inp_MA_ma_period,Inp_MA_ma_shift,
                  Inp_MA_ma_method,Inp_MA_applied_price);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iMA==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  m_symbol.Name(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      m_init_error=true;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   if(m_init_error)
      return;
//---
   if(m_need_close_buy || m_need_close_sell)
     {
      int      count_buys           = 0;
      int      count_sells          = 0;
      CalculateAllPositions(count_buys,count_sells);
      //---
      if(m_need_close_buy)
        {
         if(count_buys>0)
           {
            ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY);
            return;
           }
         else
            m_need_close_buy=false;
        }
      if(m_need_close_sell)
        {
         if(count_sells>0)
           {
            ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL);
            return;
           }
         else
            m_need_close_sell=false;
        }
     }
//---
   double ma[];
   MqlRates rates[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(ma,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true);
   int start_pos=0,count=3;
   if(!iGetArray(handle_iMA,0,start_pos,count,ma) || CopyRates(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),start_pos,count,rates)!=count)
     {
      return;
     }
   else
     {
      if(rates[0].open<rates[0].close && rates[0].open<ma[0] && rates[0].close>ma[0])
         m_need_close_buy=true;
      else
         if(rates[0].open>rates[0].close && rates[0].open>ma[0] && rates[0].close<ma[0])
            m_need_close_sell=true;
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool iGetArray(const int handle,const int buffer,const int start_pos,
               const int count,double &arr_buffer[])
  {
   bool result=true;
   if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer))
     {
      if(InpPrintLog)
         PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, this a no dynamic array!",__FILE__,__FUNCTION__);
      return(false);
     }
   ArrayFree(arr_buffer);
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iBands array with values from the indicator buffer
   int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,buffer,start_pos,count,arr_buffer);
   if(copied!=count)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      if(InpPrintLog)
         PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, amount to copy: %d, copied: %d, error code %d",
                     __FILE__,__FUNCTION__,count,copied,GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close positions                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClosePositions(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type)
  {
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current positions
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic)
            if(m_position.PositionType()==pos_type)
              {
               if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
                 {
                  if(!m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket())) // close a position by the specified m_symbol
                     if(InpPrintLog)
                        Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","BUY PositionClose ",m_position.Ticket(),", ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
                 }
               else
                 {
                  if(!m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket())) // close a position by the specified m_symbol
                     if(InpPrintLog)
                        Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","SELL PositionClose ",m_position.Ticket(),", ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
                 }
              }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate all positions                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalculateAllPositions(int &count_buys,int &count_sells)
  {
   count_buys  = 0;
   count_sells = 0;
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic)
           {
            if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
              {
               count_buys++;
              }
            else
              {
               count_sells++;
              }
           }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
I want to find out what the chart ID of a specific symbol and timeframe is, how would I go about doing that ?
 
Ahmad861 :
I want to find out what the chart ID of a specific symbol and timeframe is, how would I go about doing that ?

ChartID is a chart identifier and there is no relationship with a symbol or timeframe. If there is a graph, then it has an identifier.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

ChartID is a chart identifier and there is no relationship with a symbol or timeframe. If there is a graph, then it has an identifier.

Oh, I see

 
RZAMK:

thank you.

But you brought this code in previous pages.

Oh, maybe I didnt fully explain what I meant. I dont search the history for closed positions.

I want to find the openprice of the last position that is still open and take another position or positions according to its price.

Here you are

//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double YoungestShortPositionPrice(const string symbol, const int MagicNumber) //Gewinn der Gesamtposition
  {
   double Price=0;
   datetime time=D'01.01.1970';
//--- in allen offenen Positionen suchen

   int i = PositionsTotal();
   while(i-->0)
     {
      //--- Parameter der Order
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);// das Ticket der Position
      PositionSelectByTicket(position_ticket);

      string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // Symbol
      ulong  magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber der Position
      double position_lot=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = (ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
      datetime opentime = (datetime)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME);
      double position_price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);

      //--- wenn die MagicNumber übereinstimmt, sind Stop Loss und Take Profit nicht gesetzt
      if(position_symbol==symbol
         && MagicNumber==magic
         && time < opentime
         && type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL
        )
        {
         time=opentime;
         Price = position_price;
        }
     }
   return(Price);
  }
 

I have tried to ask this on another article but it seems that no one was able to answer it. I will be using 2 bollinger bands. 2.5 and 1.0 deviations, i will check if the close of the first candle is above the 2.5 bollinger band and i have set a loop going from 5 to 50. This loop will check if any of the closes from close[5] to close[5] is above the 2.5 bollinger band. The part im having a hard time trying to put are these 2 conditions

1. All the candles between close[1] and candle loop 5-50 must be above a certain bollinger band deviation.

2. Atleast one candle should be below a certain level

I'll give an example with a picture below

You can see here close[1] is above 2.5 bollinger band and running through the candle loop we see that close[23] closes above 2.5 band. The blue bollinger band is a 1.0 deviation and as you can see in the picture all the candles from close[1] to close[23] are above lower 1.0 band and atleast one candle closes below 1.0 upper band

Please help with this

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