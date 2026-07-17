How to start with MQL5 - page 27
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Possible idea: apply Fractals. Probably with Fractals the picture will become clearer ...
This will definately help me, but i dont understand how i would check to see if the fractal is above the bollinger band.
This will definately help me, but i dont understand how i would check to see if the fractal is above the bollinger band.
Show the picture, please.
Show the picture, please.
As you can see the left vertical line closes with a fractal under the bollinger band and the right vertical line has the close of candle 1 under bollinger band, the code i used earlier would check close prices under bb band but now integrating fractals, i can't seem to figure out how, as some fractalvalues have some random numbers or are empty
Show the picture, please.
I managed to figure it out, by using !=EMPTY_VALUE to check if the array containing the fractal values are empty or not
As you can see the left vertical line closes with a fractal under the bollinger band and the right vertical line has the close of candle 1 under bollinger band, the code i used earlier would check close prices under bb band but now integrating fractals, i can't seem to figure out how, as some fractalvalues have some random numbers or are empty
Yes, Fractals can contain '0.0' or 'EMPTY_VALUE'. Example:
Code: 'iFractals.mq5'
Result:
How to close a position of a certain type
The code 'Close Positions Type.mq5'
The code is executed in the form of a script (ATTENTION! This is not an advisor !!!). The code closes all positions of the selected type BY ANY SYMBOL and ANY Magic Number.
Yes, Fractals can contain '0.0' or 'EMPTY_VALUE'. Example:
Code: 'iFractals.mq5'
Result:
I got to know how to use fractals and it has helped me in coding my EA but coming back to my initial problem of having the chart form a V shape while the candles aren't necessarily forming a V.
Maximum price of the indicator in the visible window
Code: ChartGetDouble.mq5
Task: in the subwindow number '1' find out the maximum value of the window
Result:
Start with a small problem: describe the "level" algorithm. Start embodying your idea in MQL5 code. Then I will help.
This is what i had meant by levels, how can i automate the procedure of checking whether price in the past had been acting as a support or resistance level
This is what i had meant by levels, how can i automate the procedure of checking whether price in the past had been acting as a support or resistance level
Problem # 1: Determine to what depth you need to scan the market.