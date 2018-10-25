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MySystem - expert for MetaTrader 5

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5698
Rating:
(12)
Published:
MySystem.mq5 (33.98 KB) view
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The author of the ideaCollector

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA only operates when a new bar appears. A trading signal from the iBullsPower (Bulls Power) and iBearsPower (Bears Power) indicators is considered only if the market has no positions opened by the EA (the search is performed by the current symbol and the current unique EA identifier - magic number).

Both indicators feature only one setting - Bulls and Bears: averaging period. Trading signal forming algorithm: data from two bars - Bar current and Bar current+1 - are taken in both indicators and the values are divided by 2

   double prev = ((bears[1]+bulls[1])/2.0);
   double curr = ((bears[0]+bulls[0])/2.0);

If the average value on the previous bar is less than on the current one, open BUY:

      if(prev<curr && curr<0)
        {
         //ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL);
         double sl=(InpStopLoss==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()-ExtStopLoss;
         if(sl>=m_symbol.Bid()) // incident: the position isn't opened yet, and has to be already closed
           {
            PrevBars=0;
            return;
           }
         double tp=(InpTakeProfit==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()+ExtTakeProfit;
         OpenBuy(sl,tp);
         return;
        }

If the average value on the previous bar exceeds the current one, open SELL:

      if(prev>curr && curr>0)
        {
         //ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY);
         double sl=(InpStopLoss==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()+ExtStopLoss;
         if(sl<=m_symbol.Ask()) // incident: the position isn't opened yet, and has to be already closed
           {
            PrevBars=0;
            return;
           }
         double tp=(InpTakeProfit==0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()-ExtTakeProfit;
         OpenSell(sl,tp);
         return;
        }

EURUSD, M15:

MySystem

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22016

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