How to start with MQL5 - page 22
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How can i use an indicator value to close a trade ? I want to use an EMA 8 as take profit level and the trade to automatically close when bid/ask is equal to EMA 8 value
You have definitely not confused Stop Loss and Take Profit? If you show a picture, it will help me a lot.
The buy or sell order will be opened when the price crosses a bollinger band, i want to close the trade at the EMA level. Sorry for confusing you
The algorithm is as follows: the Expert Advisor creates an indicator handle (this is done in OnInit). Then, using CopyByffer, we get the indicator data. With CopyRates we get OHLC. Let's compare the data of the indicator and OHLC.
Set it to close the position if this block of code is executed
Now is the Weekend. Perhaps in the evening I will show the ready-made working code
How can i use an indicator value to close a trade ? I want to use an EMA 8 as take profit level and the trade to automatically close when bid/ask is equal to EMA 8 value
Did I understand your idea correctly?
Did I understand your idea correctly?
Yes, but the MA is take profit level