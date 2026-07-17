How to start with MQL5 - page 26
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Reverse the last position
Code: 'Reverse the last position.mq5'
I am having issues to subscribe in a trade signal i want to copy
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hey Vladimir, do you have any idea how can I check to see if current price is at a support and resistance level ?
It's easy. Just first decide what these "levels" are :)
It's easy. Just first decide what these "levels" are :)
I wont know the levels, i need to manually check, how do i automate this procedure
I wont know the levels, i need to manually check , how do i automate this procedure
Start with a small problem: describe the "level" algorithm. Start embodying your idea in MQL5 code. Then I will help.
I want to code the following picture for my EA
You can see it forms a V shape but the candles don't form a very clear V
Im able to code the candlesticks where they form a perfect V shape but can't understand how i would do this
I want to code the following picture for my EA
You can see it forms a V shape but the candles don't form a very clear V
Im able to code the candlesticks where they form a perfect V shape but can't understand how i would do this
Possible idea: apply Fractals. Probably with Fractals the picture will become clearer ...
Possible idea: apply Fractals. Probably with Fractals the picture will become clearer ...
Oh, I need to look into it.