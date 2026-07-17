How to start with MQL5 - page 34
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Type of triggered pending order
Code 'TypePendingOrderTriggered.mq5'
Type of triggered pending order
Code 'TypePendingOrderTriggered.mq5'
Thank you. This is going to be helpful in my current project itself.
Dear Vladimir,
i want to ask about PostitionCloseBy.
Say BuyStop triggered, it closes Sell Position.. Thanks in advance..
Code example: Pending triggered and close opposite
Code example: Pending triggered and close opposite
Thank you very much sir. I started learning mql5... Thank you, thank you..
I saw some of your code about DEAL_REASON_TP, DEAL_REASON_SL.
Some not using DEAL_ENTRY_OUT, some use
Sir, i want to ask this function, inside Trade Library
and this is sample ea from mql5
Sir, i want to ask this function, inside Trade Library
and this is sample ea from mql5
1. Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button and paste your code into the pop-up window.
2. Coloring is available for the inserted code:
1. Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button and paste your code into the pop-up window.
2. Coloring is available for the inserted code:
Dear Vladimir,
I want to ask about using rectangle as level for pending orders. Here is my code :
It opens limit order, but still dont update (modify) when i drag that rectangle.
If i put HandleRect() function at OnChartEvent, whenever i drag that rectangle, i can see all values update immediately. But OnTick, it doesn't update
Dear Vladimir,
I want to ask about using rectangle as level for pending orders. Here is my code :
It opens limit order, but still dont update (modify) when i drag that rectangle.
What principle do you use to place a pending order? Which bar do you check?
Dear Vladimir,
I want to ask about using rectangle as level for pending orders. Here is my code :
It opens limit order, but still dont update (modify) when i drag that rectangle.
If i put HandleRect() function at OnChartEvent, whenever i drag that rectangle, i can see all values update immediately. But OnTick, it doesn't update
Don't use 'OnChartEvent' - do your checks in OnTick.