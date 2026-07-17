How to start with MQL5 - page 2
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Nobody did a double post. I did a post transfer from one topic to another:
Double post was at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/262046
Now it is in the deleted folder.
Thank you for the response given. but the point I mean is not like that and the program you sent the value in 10 arrays formed from the new candle is still the same as the previous candle.
I mean, every tick is recorded in an array and can be called up.
Implementation Example:
like This Video :
[broken youtube link was deleted by moderator]
Double post was at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/262046
Now it is in the deleted folder.
Hi Keith Watford,
Sorry, I'm new to this forum, so I haven't explored much so I don't know if my question is reposted, but I need information and input and don't know where to go I want to ask my problem.
I was a little wrong: I need to set "start_time" to "0":
cool ...
Thanks a lot vladimir, I hope our discussion in the future will be much better for developing EA.
May Allah bestow lots of fortune on you.
Simple script: it opens a BUY position. In this case, you can set Stop loss and Take profit.
Code: 'Open Positions SL TP.mq5'
Please note - Stop loss and Take profit must be normalized using the method CSymbolInfo::NormalizePrice
Last deal - catch the last deal in OnTradeTransaction ()
Example: Birth of new bar
One deal in N bars
Example: the number of all positions for current symbol and for which the Magic number matches the specified parameter 'magic number':