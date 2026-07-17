How to start with MQL5 - page 43
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Moving Average
Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.14 18:04
Cascade Order Trading Strategy Based on EMA Crossovers for MetaTrader 5
In this article, we are demonstrating the Cascade Order Trading Strategy of Forex Trading Expert Advisor (EA) in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for MetaTrader 5. In this article of the MQL5 Expert Advisor using moving average crossovers as the basis for trading strategy, this MQL5 article automates trading choices on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This article incorporates essential features for position initialization, adjustment, and monitoring and makes use of the Trade.mqh library for effective order administration.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 8): Beginner's Guide to Building Expert Advisors (II)
Having already studied the fundamentals of MQL5, you are now prepared to take on one of the most important tasks associated with algorithmic trading: creating a working Expert Advisor. As I indicated in the previous article, We will use a project-based approach for this series. This method helps in both comprehending abstract ideas and recognizing how they are used in practical situations. You will have a firm grasp of how to automate trading decisions based on candlestick patterns and predetermined conditions by the time you finish this guide.In this article, we will focus on developing an EA that uses the candlestick analysis from the previous day to determine its trading direction. The EA will concentrate on selling for the day if the most recent daily candlestick is bearish and buying if it is bullish. The EA will also verify its trading signals by utilizing the close price of the day's first 1-hour candlestick. There won't be more than one open position at any given time, and the daily maximum of two trades will be enforced. It will function under stringent trade limits. Furthermore, its operation will be limited to the designated trading hours of Monday to Wednesday.
Practicing the development of trading strategies
A trading strategy is a fixed plan that is designed to achieve a profitable return by going long or short in markets. By combining various ideas, traders can develop their own strategies to meet their specific needs and style preferences.
The number of possible trading strategies is so large that even classifying them becomes a difficult task. However, there is a certain set of elements that most of trading strategies usually include.An important step in creating a strategy is testing. Using the strategy tester, you can evaluate the features of a trading strategy, its advantages and disadvantages. If necessary, you make the necessary changes. In addition, the tester enables the selection of optimal strategy parameters that can improve trading results.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Everything about RSI
Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.31 16:35
Creating a Dynamic Multi-Symbol, Multi-Period Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) Indicator Dashboard in MQL5
In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a dynamic multi-symbol, multi-period RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This comprehensive guide will explore the definition, functionality, and practical applications of a custom RSI dashboard, as well as the steps required to develop it using MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.06 07:54
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 9): Understanding and Using Objects in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2024.12.05 09:39
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 10): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.22 06:54
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 11): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5 (II)
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part II): Basic data types and use of variable
In my previous article we looked at the main programs that are used by MQL5 programmers (and came to the conclusion that the MetaEditor IDE is well suited for beginner needs). In addition, we took a quick look at the concept of a function and created a simple script that prints a message in the system log. These messages can be viewed at the bottom of the terminal window in the Experts tab.
Master MQL5 from Beginner to Pro (Part III): Complex Data Types and Include Files
This article is a continuation of the series for beginners. Here I assume that the reader already has an understanding of the material from the previous two articles.
The first article is an introduction. It assumes that the reader has no prior experience with programming, and introduces the required tools for programmers, describes the main program types, and introduces some basic concepts, in particular, the concept of a "function".
The second article describes operations with data. It introduces the concepts of "literal", "variable", "data type", "operator", etc., and examines the main data modification operators: arithmetic, logical, bitwise, and others
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.08 06:47
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators
Welcome back to our MQL5 series! So far, we’ve covered a lot, including dealing with built-in indicators, creating Expert Advisors, exploring fundamental MQL5 concepts, and putting our knowledge to use through practical projects. It's time to advance by learning how to create a custom indicator from scratch. We'll gain a more in-depth understanding of how indicators operate internally, allowing us complete control over their operation and design rather than depending on built-in features. Have you ever wondered how the Moving Average or MACD, two of MQL5's built-in indicators, are created? If there were no such functions as iRSI or iMA, could you still build indicators?
Using a project-based approach, we will divide the process into two main parts. First, without utilizing the iMA function, we will build a Moving Average indicator entirely from scratch. Next, we'll go one step further and transform the Moving Average from the conventional line shape into a candle-style indication. In addition, this practical method will open up new avenues for developing trading tools that are specifically suited to your requirements.