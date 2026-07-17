How to start with MQL5 - page 35
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What principle do you use to place a pending order? Which bar do you check?
on rectangle values. SellLimit from Upper Rectangle & BuyLimit from Lower Rectangle values
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How to start with MQL5
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.12.27 18:41
*** Which bar do you check?
Don't use 'OnChartEvent' - do your checks in OnTick.
I put it at OnTick()It creates rectangle at OnInit.. I add price label & trendline on that rectangle just for visualisation. Values from rectangle that uses for level price & SL for limit orders
I put it at OnTick()
I'll take a look at it tomorrow. It's very late today - it's time to sleep :)
I'll take a look at it tomorrow. It's very late today - it's time to sleep :)
Okay sir, thank you
It's fine when using indicators value, thanks to you for open this thread i learned a lot...
Okay sir, thank you
It's fine when using indicators value, thanks to you for open this thread i learned a lot...
I launched it and immediately saw that the stop loss for 'Buy Limit' was set somewhere in the wrong place:
I launched it and immediately saw that the stop loss for 'Buy Limit' was set somewhere in the wrong place:
My mistake
but modify orders still don't work..
those rectangle will be dragged manually (near last SnD) & limit order has to be modified accordinglyI saw that OnChartEvent very responsive to detect values of rectangle changes. Whenever i dragged that rectangle, their values change realtime
My mistake
but modify orders still don't work..
those rectangle will be dragged manually (near last SnD) & limit order has to be modified accordinglyI saw that OnChartEvent very responsive to detect values of rectangle changes. Whenever i dragged that rectangle, their values change realtime
Broken call logic
and the logic inside the function 'ModifyPending':
Broken call logic
and the logic inside the function 'ModifyPending':
Okay, i'll check it
I found it, very stupid mistake i made. I didn't see it before. Thank you very much Sir
Okay, i'll check it
I found it, very stupid mistake i made. I didn't see it before. Thank you very much Sir
Dear Vladimir,
I put modify pending code at OnChartEvent...
They're very responsive.