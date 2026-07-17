How to start with MQL5 - page 16
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So once bar size is reached, how can we get it to call on buy or sell?
For example like this:
What about if you already have the buy and sell function set.. I just need the code to call to it.. and be greater than the starting point.
Bad example, but could it work somehow similar to that? I need the end result.. 80points above start equals to buy or below equals sell
What about if you already have the buy and sell function set.. I just need the code to call to it.. and be greater than the starting point.
Bad example, but could it work somehow similar to that? I need the end result.. 80points above start equals to buy or below equals sell
I gave you a sample. Then everything depends on your imagination. Analyze ' rates ' and write any conditions. By analyzing the ' rates ' you can determine: the type of candlestick (bearish or bullish), the size of the candlestick.
What about if you already have the buy and sell function set.. I just need the code to call to it.. and be greater than the starting point.
Bad example, but could it work somehow similar to that? I need the end result.. 80points above start equals to buy or below equals sell
Version 1.003:
An example of using the Trend.mqh library is the CiSAR class
Code: CiSAR.mq5
Result:
Example: how to get the value and color of the 'iAO' indicator in an advisor
Code: iAO Get Value and Color.mq5
When working in MQL5, remember the main rule: the indicator handle (in this example, it is the 'handle_iAO' variable) must be created ONLY ONCE and IT IS NECESSARY TO DO IN OnInit ()
The code below shows an example of how to get the indicator handle in the EA and how to access the indicator data in the EA. For example, I additionally placed an indicator on the chart so that you can visually compare the indicator readings and the data obtained in the EA.
Code:
Result:
Pic. 1. iAO Get Value and Color
As you can see, we cannot get the indicator color in the form "clrRed or clrGreen". We can only access the color buffer and get the color index (in the picture above it is '1' and '0').
I've been trying to place market orders using the code from the book Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 5 by Andrew R Young a nd it gives me an error of unsupported filling type, please help
Here's the simplest code:
Here's the simplest code:
The code you provided does not check if an order is already open or set stoploss and takeprofit